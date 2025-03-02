Posts on the popular social networking site Facebook claimed Davido was arrested in Abuja for his extreme insults and threats to the Osun state commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba

Those circulating the claim said Davido was taken into custody in the Nigerian capital city

Nigeria's most popular digital media platform Legit.ng investigated the viral claim and shared its verdict

FCT, Abuja - According to a post published on a public Facebook group with over 94,600 members, Davido, the award-winning Nigerian singer, has been arrested in Abuja for alleged attempted murder and threatening a police chief.

Legit.ng recalls that in February, Davido hurled insults at Mohammed Abba, the Osun commissioner of police (CP), over the political crisis in the state.

Posts widely circulated on social media in Nigeria claimed singer Davido has been arrested over his tirades on the political crisis rocking Osun state.

The singer in a stunning social media post, accused Abba of failing to uphold the rule of law - although he would later retract his criticisms and threats.

Davido’s uncle Ademola Adeleke is the governor of Osun state.

Against the backdrop of Davido's initial row with the Osun police CP, the Facebook group, Support Daily Trust Newspaper, said Davido has been arrested in Abuja for attempted murder. Several other social media pages circulated the supposed 'news'.

The post uses the acronym 'IG', which refers to the inspector general of police, the overall head of the Nigerian police. The police chief in Osun state is CP Abba, the commissioner of police.

The post reads:

“Breaking: Davido arrested in Abuja over alleged threat to Osun state IG, faces transfer to prison for attempted murder."

The post links to an article that claims Davido "was taken into custody at a private residence in Abuja”.

The claim on the alleged arrest of Davido can also be found in this Facebook post and another post.

But is it true that Davido was arrested for his controversial tweets on the Osun political crisis? Legit.ng checks.

Davido is a staunch supporter of his uncle's government in Osun state.

No evidence of claim on Davido

If indeed Davido was arrested, being a continental superstar, it would have made headlines.

Legit.ng did not find any mention of Davido getting arrested in the press.

There is no evidence of the Nigerian police arresting or pressing charges against Davido. The claim is false.

Davido reschedules release date of upcoming album 5ive

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido announced a new date for the release of his fifth album 5ive.

The initial date was March 14. However, it has been shifted to April 18, 2025. This news did not deter fans of the Unavailable hitmaker.

Fans of OBO, as the 32-year-old singer is fondly called, expressed optimism that 5ive will do better than the artiste's previous albums.

