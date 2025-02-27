Jaywon seems to be one of the most misunderstood musicians in the Nigerian entertainment industry

The singer, who was live at the 67th Grammys as an Academy member, shared an innocent tweet about Davido but got slammed

Many of Davido's fans shared their reactions to his tweet which fast went viral on cyberspace

Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, who many known by his stage name, Jaywon has found himself on the front line of blogs following a recent tweet he made.

The singer, who has been clashing with Odumodubvlck for a while now, set himself up for drags following a harmless tweet about his industry colleague Davido.

Davido's fans slam Jaywon for tweeting about him.

Source: Instagram

Jaywon had gone online to share beautiful words about Davido, stating that people would love the Afrobeats crooner more if they truly knew him. The singer also hyped up Davido's upcoming album, 5IVE.

Jaywon wrote:

"I don’t argue with people about my brother @davido because you don’t truly know him. I bet if you did, you would love him even more. He’s the realest and coolest guy ever. Patiently waiting for 5ive Like say na my own! #5IVE."

See his tweet below:

A social media user responded to Jaywon and accused him of needing favours from the Unavailable crooner, hence the sweet words to cajole him, knowing Davido loves to be hyped. This resulted in a barrage of responses being thrown at him.

Davido's fans make Jaywon go viral over his tweet about the singer.

Source: Instagram

Reactions to Jaywon's tweet about OBO

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@JahilJim said:

"Na wetin make Ayra Starr embarrass you be that."

@AjMachalaa said:

"Na only when you need something from am you dey glorify am. Cus you know say davido kukuma like hailing."

@Ashaarihiy said:

"Both your song and 5ive we ain’t listening."

@emperor_faruk001 said:

"U hardly see a davido fan attacking anything related to wizkid but u see wizkid fans anything posted abt davido na dem dey first comment.. Like do u hate him dat much?"

@InalegwuSZN said:

"Leave small for chioma now."

@beehot_novo said:

"lol you don catch ham."

@cchairways_ said:

"Talk to Jay directly 🙏🙏🙏 no throw mouth to my favorite say my favorite like hailing 😮."

@africans_be_wise said:

"Make that person talk another one e dey always hail davido,but jaywon no small ooo e just get as life b,abi no b same jaywon of file be,gbon gbon nawa ooo."

@102question said:

"Jaywon don broke again. He need money. David na charity."

@erik__geir reacted:

"I no understand, him suppose hate hailing? Don’t be an hypocrite, get a life."

