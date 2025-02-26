Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the Little Rayfield community in Jos South local government area of Plateau state

Two officers were killed as police operatives prevented the kidnappers from abducting any resident

The state police spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, said further development will be communicated in due course

Jos, Plateau State - Two police officers have been killed during a foiled kidnapping operation around the Little Rayfield community in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents of Little Rayfield said gunshots were heard in the area at about 9 pm on Tuesday, February 25, 2025.

As reported by Daily Trust, residents said that the kidnappers had attempted to kidnap some individuals in the area.

Operatives of the state police command foiled the kidnappers' attempt.

The state police spokesperson, DSP Alabo Alfred, disclosed that four suspects had been arrested in connection with the attempted abduction.

DSP Alfred said the slain police officers were on special duty in Plateau state from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

He made this known while addressing newsmen in Jos on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the general public of the arrest of four (4) suspected kidnappers in the recent foiled kidnapping incident that took place along Little Rayfield Road, Jos.

“However, two (2) of our officers namely; Fatoyo Femi and Inspr Dafur Dashit attached to Force Investigation Department, Abuja (IRT) who are on special duty in Jos lost their lives during the exchange of gunfire with the suspected kidnappers."

The police spokesperson said the case is under investigation and further development will be communicated in due course.

Alfred said the state Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Olugbemiga Adesina, has appealed to the residents to be calm as the situation is under control.

Legit.ng also reported that the menace of kidnapping is spreading fast across the country, turning Nigerians into nervous wrecks.

Nigeria, with one of the strongest armies in Africa, is struggling to tackle rising insecurity that puts vulnerable groups at risk.

The slain police officers were on special duty in Plateau state from Abuja.

Legit.ng reports that the abductions are not confined to the north, where banditry and armed religious groups are prevalent, but have been seen in the south too.

