Nigerian singer Davido has backed his uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, by threatening the commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba

In a social media post, OBO sternly warned the policeman to respect the rule of law while daring the officer to try him

This came after Governor Adeleke announced that ex-Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, had concluded plans to cause mayhem in Osun over his relationship with President Tinubu

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has called out the Osun state commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba, on social media.

Recall that Davido’s uncle, Governor Ademola Adeleke, had taken to social media to announce that former Osun governor, Gboyega Oyetola, who is now the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, had concluded arrangements to cause mayhem in Osun state, starting from Monday, February 17, 2025.

Nigerians react as Davido calls out Osun police commissioner Mohammed Umar Abba. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

Governor Adeleke claimed Oyetola was issuing illegal directives to enforce illegality due to his family ties with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

See Governor Adeleke’s tweet below:

Shortly after Governor Adeleke’s tweet went up, Davido took to his social media pages to post a photo of the Osun state police commissioner, accompanied by a stern warning for him to act right.

Davido wrote:

“Mr commissioner respect the rule of law!!! You are not madder or crazier than us !! Make we all kuku mad !! MEN MOUNT WALAI TO KRF!!! I will post u everyday everywhere Mr man !!! Try me fvcker.”

See Davido’s post below:

Reactions as Davido calls out Osun police commissioner

Davido’s heated post directed at the Osun police commissioner, Mohammed Umar Abba, was met with mixed reactions on social media:

Nkechiblessingsunday said:

“Who vex my idolo😡.”

Blackxcellencee wrote:

“We must protect our people!!!! Osun is home state!”

Icebeatchillz wrote:

“E don happen..thank you baddest for standing up. We rise be showing good examples and by lifting others. Thank you 🙏🏽.”

Blessed_mikky wrote:

“For Davido to post this haaaa war dey ooo😂.”

Manlikechuckzy1 said:

“So because he be commissioner if he fvck up make they no treat am he fvck up???? VDM say EFCC are scared of him! E get why💯 OBO get reason why and nothing dey sup.”

Osho. said:

“Don’t try any nonsense with Osun state !! Drag him Idolo. 001.”

Reckonpaws wrote:

“Make e better wake up and do the job wey e swear to Oath for.”

Authority_nuel wrote:

“The policeman will be happy that he got a shout out from Davido 😂😂.”

Yumjebs said:

“No one fight the govt and wins. David even your papa Mr Deji knows better. U Dey threaten Commissioner of police because your dancing uncle Gov is dealing with political issues in his state. Be wise, no allow ur uncle use you 😂😂.”

Iamoloritohporche said:

“And OBO na very respectful person ooo, for him to come out like this😮.”

Lami_wise17 said:

“Omo this man don price men and 001 no Dey disrespect ooooooooo.”

Gunshots as APC and PDP members clash in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two people were said to have been shot in Boripe Local Government Area of Osun state on Monday, February 17, when members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) after the reinstated council executives resumed.

The crisis was a result of the dispute between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who is currently the minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

The duo were at loggerheads over the return of the sacked APC executive to office after the Court of Appeal reinstated them.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng