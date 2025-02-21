Talent manager Ubi Franklin has shared insights about business amid rumours of his reported separation from singer Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke

Celebrity journalist Stella Dimokokorkus reported that the Afrobeats star and his wife sacked the music executive days before his last birthday

In a new Instagram post, Ubi educated his followers on how to go about business ideas troubling them

Talent manager Ubi Franklin has shared business tips with his followers online following his purported split from singer David Adeleke, also known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Adeleke.

Ubi Franklin posted photographs of himself on Instagram encouraging his fans and followers to take the daring step of investing in their ideas.

The controversial music expert advised that it was best to get started on the business ideas that had been keeping them awake at night.

"Never too late to start that business idea that’s been giving you sleepless nights. Do it Afraid.”

This is coming shortly after celebrity journalist Stella Dimokokorkus dropped alleged details about his relationship with Davido, and his wife Chioma Rowland Adeleke.

According to Stella Dimokokorkus, Davido's wife, Chioma, had supposedly removed Ubi Franklin from his role as her manager.

The blogger alleged that Ubi Franklin's sack was due to humiliating issues surrounding his monetary relationships with industry mates.

She added that Davido, Chioma, and the 30BG gang did not acknowledge Ubi Franklin's birthday on social media, as they had done in previous years.

Stella Dimorkokorkus also shared that Ubi Franklin has been experiencing troubles, including reports of owing large sums of money to several individuals who have called him out in the past.

She wrote:

"Singer Davidos Wife Chioma Allegedly Sacks Manager Ubi Franklin. Former Music Label Boss Ubi Franklin is not having it easy at all....

"Aside from being dragged left, right and centre for allegedly owing several people amounts running into millions. insiders allege that Davido's wife Chioma has allegedly relieved him of his duties as her manager because of the embarrassing situation.....

"The insder asked How can one person be owing so many people and refusing to pay back? it is really embarrassing."

Ubi Franklin's business advice triggers reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

st_interiors_space said:

"Like I have started my interior business honestly need to promote it."

iam.s.u.n reacted:

"The only can that doesn't joke with his 10%."

iam.s.u.n said:

"The only can that doesn't joke with his 10%."

majorfunds00 wrote:

"How many % u dey collect now."

samm_adeleye wrote:

"It's easier when you have a great supporter like that of @davido and Chioma put together, my brother life is hard out here but we are also doing it hard.

"Remember to share love and do give away too, it will go a long way maybe not for me but someone else who is dearly in need, they are everywhere. As you dey drop motivational quotes, dey drop support OG."

heart_ekam said:

"Na why I dey try make you for help my music career Boss. Good morning Boss."

Spyro drags Ubi Franklin

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Spyro had opened up about his issues with Davido’s associate, Ubi Franklin, on social media.

During a recent interview, the music star revealed how Ubi Franklin duped him with Davido’s name while at an event.

Spyro’s claim was met with interesting reactions from netizens as some of them noted it was not Ubi’s first time.

