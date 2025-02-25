Singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, has shifted the release date of his fifth studio album 5ive which was originally scheduled for March 14, 2025

Fans of the Grammy nominee have noted that they are eager for his album release despite its postponement

Several people assumed the reason Davido postponed his album and they appreciated him for his consideration

Afrobeats singer David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido, has announced a new date for the release of his fifth album 5ive.

The initial date was March 14, however, it has been shifted to April 18, 2025. This news did not deter fans of the Unavailable hitmaker.

Fans of OBO, as the 32-year-old singer is fondly called, expressed optimism that 5ive will do better than the artiste's previous albums.

Why Davido allegedly postponed his album release

Several fans of Davido assumed that he postponed the release date of 5ive because it clashed with the commencement of the Muslim fasting period.

They also thanked him for considering them, adding that while they are fasting, they will still play his songs.

Reactions as Davido postpones album release date

Check out some reactions as Davido postpones the release date of his fifth studio album 5ive.

@ola_federal100 commented:

"Our presido Dey check on us wey be Muslim, hin know say if him drop am for Ramadan period no be all of him fans go fit stream am due to the fasting, you too much Baami at least you dey respect we wey be your fans may God bless you more and more."

@oluwa_sharonn reacted:

"We dey baba. The one wey dey onground. We still dey chop am steadily."

@chizzybby07 stated:

"Wizkid dey leave him own even 2yrs.. No worry we mount dey wait."

@oilandgas_engr said:

"Gbedu after Muslim fasting."

@fran_klin_303030 reached:

"Can’t wait my idolo."

@henrysilas41 commented:

"Whenever OBO is ready we're ready too."

@mrknack02 reacted:

"E quick fear Burna. 5ive can’t wait."

@officiallodbrown noted:

"OBO why na..... You're starving us so bad you come make us the hear noises since OMO do drop am Abeg no album Don come close TIMELESS for years now."

@smackyy_funds stated:

"Ma why I Dey all am G.O.A.T he don use business sense see say na Ramadan period he re-strategize dat time everybody go ball on am with full speed."

@larry_smith1988 commented:

"All na hits for 001,001 put God first cos is gonna be Ramadan soon then we feast."

Davido speaks on upcoming album

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido had promised that his 5th album would be amazing and would change everybody's life, hinting at a new level of musical greatness.

The singer made this statement in the presence of his wife Chioma and a couple of friends as fans and music enthusiasts anticipate.

He had drawn inspiration from his personal life and experiences, channeling them into his music to create something special and relatable for his fans.

