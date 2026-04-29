Mykhailo Mudryk has reportedly been handed a four-year ban by the FA following a doping case, now under appeal at CAS

The Chelsea winger has been sidelined since December 2024 after a failed drugs test involving meldonium during international duty

Mudryk continues to deny wrongdoing and is currently training away from the squad while awaiting a final ruling

Chelsea have been hit with a major setback after winger Mykhailo Mudryk was reportedly handed a four-year ban by the Football Association, according to reports.

The 25-year-old has not played since late 2024 after a failed drug test led to a provisional suspension, and the situation has now escalated into a full legal and sporting battle that could stretch well into the future.

Mykhailo Mudryk has been handed a four-year ban by the FA after he tested positive for a banned substance in 2024. Photo by BSR Agency

Source: Getty Images

Mudryk continues to deny any wrongdoing and is currently challenging the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The Ukrainian forward’s situation began in December 2024 when he was provisionally suspended after an “adverse finding in a routine urine test” during international duty with Ukraine.

Mudryk last appeared for Chelsea in November 2024 in the UEFA Conference League before being pulled out of first-team action entirely.

By June the following year, the Daily Star reported the FA formally charged him with anti-doping rule violations, citing the presence and use of a prohibited substance under its regulations.

“We can confirm that Mykhailo Mudryk has been charged with Anti-Doping Rule Violations alleging the presence and/or use of a prohibited substance, in terms of Regulations 3 and 4 of The FA's Anti-Doping Regulations,” an FA spokesperson previously stated.

They added:

“As this is an ongoing case, we are not in a position to comment further at this time.”

The substance in question has been reported as meldonium, with analysis of his B sample strengthening the case against him.

Chelsea winger fights back

Reports confirm that Mudryk’s legal team has taken the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Mudryk has since lodged an appeal over the decision, which has been referred to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Photo by Stephanie Meek

Source: Getty Images

CAS is now handling the appeal, which was filed on February 25, 2026. Written submissions have already been exchanged, though no hearing date has been set.

Reporter Ben Jacobs stated that Mudryk has been given the maximum four-year sanction, although any final ruling is expected to account for time already served under suspension.

Mudryk’s camp continues to insist on his innocence, maintaining that he has not knowingly breached any anti-doping rules.

Mudryk trains away from Chelsea squad

Since his suspension, Mudryk has been cut off from Chelsea’s first-team environment and has been training individually to maintain fitness.

The 25-year-old winger has been working at non-league side Uxbridge, where he has been using their facilities while awaiting a resolution.

Chelsea have also conducted internal reviews since the case began but have not issued a public update beyond confirming his suspension status.

Mudryk joined Chelsea in January 2023 from Shakhtar Donetsk in a deal worth around £62 million and signed a long-term contract running until 2030, with an option for an additional year.

For now, his future remains tied to the outcome of the appeal process, which will determine whether his career resumes soon or remains on hold for years.

Mudryk abandons football for athletics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mudryk is eyeing a spot in the Ukrainian athletics team ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics.

The English Football Federation provisionally suspended the 24-year-old after a failed drug test in December 2024.

Source: Legit.ng