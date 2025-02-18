Nigerian singer Davido has taken back his harsh words directed at the Osun commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba, on social media

The 30BG boss noted that the Osun CP tried his best and that the killings in the state angered him, leading to his outburst

Davido’s move to make amends with the Osun CP was met with mixed reactions on social media

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido has backtracked after his earlier criticism of the Osun commissioner of police, Mohammed Umar Abba.

Recall that on February 17, 2025, the 30BG boss took to his social media pages to heavily blast the policeman after chaos erupted in Osun state. Davido threatened to deal with him.

In a surprising turn of events, Davido took to his official X page to make amends for his earlier post and acknowledge the commissioner of police’s efforts.

In his tweets, the Grammy-nominated musician said that he had discovered that the issue in Osun state was more than the commissioner of police who actually tried his best alongside other security chiefs in the state.

Davido noted that the killings in Osun had angered him so deeply that he felt it should have been curbed. The singer then commended the commissioner of police’s efforts.

See his tweets below:

In subsequent tweets, Davido went on to honour the memories of those who lost their lives in Osun state during the chaos that ensued while acknowledging that he did not appreciate the efforts of CP Mohammed Umar Abba enough due to his emotions.

Reactions as Davido backtracks after blasting Osun CP

Davido’s change of heart after lambasting Osun CP Mohammed Umar Abba on social media was met with mixed feelings after his tweets went viral. Some netizens condemned him for calling out the commissioner of police in the first place.

Kewa_emmanuel said:

“Cho Cho Cho.”

King.awofodu said:

“Babu Composure 😂.”

Saymynamerythm said:

“Fear Government 😂.”

Idnoblegram wrote:

“But to be honest with you guys, all of them are birds of the same feather, no difference. I could remember during the campaign, David brother promised to conduct LG election within 6 months if he wins the election but to my surprise, No LG election. It’s now that he have just 1yr, he now remember to conduct the LG election which is very bad. I have stopped supporting politicians, they’re all the same people.”

Evera_empire wrote:

“We all make mistakes, his apology is accepted. Rest in peace to the deads.”

Melvofficial9030 said:

“Cho cho Cho ….he no de ever calm down . …he de quick react to everything.”

Eleniyan022 said:

“Men no Mount again ?”

Official_ose007 said:

“lol… him don calm down.”

Kng_zamani17 wrote:

“E deh really difficult to defend una idolo 🤦🏿‍♂️.”

Babalola.akinpelumi said:

“Just an overzealous kid. Politics is not for babies like you, David.”

Gunshots as APC and PDP members clash in Osun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that two people were said to have been shot in Boripe local government area of Osun state on Monday, February 17.

The crisis was a result of the dispute between Governor Ademola Adeleke and the immediate past governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, who is currently the minister of marine and blue economy.

The duo were at loggerheads over the return of the sacked APC executive to office after the Court of Appeal reinstated them.

