Nigerian singer Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke, has reacted to the trending Burna Boy Lamborghini drama

Shortly after the news went viral of Burna Boy’s failed promise to buy a Lambo for influencer Sophia Egbueje went viral, OBO’s brother shared his thoughts

Some social media users were not pleased with what Davido’s brother had to say about the situation

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido’s big brother, Adewale Adeleke aka Chairman HKN has reacted to Burna Boy’s Lamborghini drama with social media influencer, Sophia Egbueje.

The Nigerian social media space was buzzing with excitement on February 27, 2025, after an exposed phone call revealed Burna Boy’s promise to buy a Lambo for Sophia Egbueje after trying several times to sleep with her.

After the phone calls trended, several netizens reacted to the news including Davido’s big brother, Chairman HKN.

Taking to his official X page, the billionaire’s son shared what he felt about the whole situation. According to Adewale Adeleke, poverty was the reason for the Lambo drama.

He wrote:

“Na poverty Dey cause all this wahala.”

See his tweet below:

Comments as Davido’s brother reacts to Burna’s Lambo drama

Davido’s brother’s take on what happened between Burna Boy and Sophia Egbueje soon made the rounds online and it drew the attention of netizens. Some of them were displeased with OBO’s brother’s take on the matter as they reminded him of Davido’s reputation with women:

Iamdchairman told OBO’s brother to remember that Davido was crying because he wanted to sleep with a woman:

JustSophie said Davido’s brother was throwing stones while living in a glass house:

Ramsey 7G said Burna Boy did not cry to sleep with a woman unlike Davido:

Kingyungjay1 said Burna Boy was not like Davido:

Ca11metee begged someone to drop the video of Davido crying because of a woman:

This tweep told Chairman HKN to remember that Davido is a he-goat:

This tweep dropped a photo of Davido in tears over a woman:

Making MMM had this to say:

Ilabor said lack of contentment caused the online drama:

Nawti told Davido’s brother to keep quiet:

Ifeoluwa said Davido would have bought the Lambo even before seeing the lady’s pant:

Cubana Chiefpriest taunts Burna Boy

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that socialite Cubana Chiefpriest reacted to Burna Boy's Lambo drama with Sophia Egbueje.

The socialite blasted Burna Boy for not keeping to his promise and accused him of being an ‘audio money’ person.

According to Chiefpriest, the act of sleeping with men for money is as old as time and the brotherhood is super ashamed that the singer did not keep to his end of the bargain in the business deal.

