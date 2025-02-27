A security source has confirmed that the reinstatement of Mudashiru Obasa as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly on Thursday, February 27, was facilitated by the Nigerian government.

Legit.ng recalled that Obasa was removed from office by a two-thirds majority of the members of the house when he was on holiday in the United States. The development ended his decade-long hold on the office.

Security source has explained that Mudashiru Obasa was reinstated because due process was not followed in his impeachment Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

According to the members, Obasa's tenure was full of high-handedness and financial misappropriation. His deputy, Mojisola Meranda, was subsequently elected as the new speaker of the assembly.

However, Obasa rejected his impeachment, citing lack of due process of the legislative assembly. He went ahead to challenge the action in court.

The house, which sat last on February 13, passed a vote of confidence in Meranda, who was said to be under pressure from some All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders to resign and indefinitely adjourn the plenary.

