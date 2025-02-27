The Lagos State House of Assembly has experienced another drama as 36 of the 40 lawmakers rejected the return of Mudashiru Obasa

Obasa, who returned to the House on Thursday, February 27, claimed that he remained the speaker and that he was only on vacation

However, the 36 lawmakers reaffirmed their support for Mojisola Meranda as the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly

The crisis rocking the Lagos state house of assembly has taken a new turn as the impeached speaker Mudashiru Obasa returned and declared himself as the new speaker.

However, 36 of the 40 members of the house rejected Obasa and reaffirmed their support to Mojisola Meranda, the speaker who was installed after Obasa was impeached.

Lagos lawmakers rejected Obasa

In a trending video, the lawmakers converged at the assembly garden on Thursday, February 27, and stood by their vote of confidence for Meranda. Obasa returned was allegedly aided by armed men and thugs.

One of the lawmakers who spoke on the condition of anonymity, disclosed that they remained committed to their stance that former speaker Obasa was removed

The lawmaker stressed that Obasa's constituency did not elect him as speaker. He added that the lawmakers have endured Obasa's master-slave leadership for about a decade and are not backing down on their resolve.

How many lawmakers support Obasa

On the other hand, two lawmakers, Noheem Adams (Mushin Constituency II) and Ayinde Akinsanya (Mushin Constituency I), were seen accompanying Obasa into the assembly complex on Thursday.

It was learnt that Obasa's loyalists forced open the office of the speaker while thugs were said to have occupied strategic areas in the complex. The armed thugs were also seen making threats to seize all offices in the assembly.

The road to the complex was blocked by the suspected Obasa supporters who arrived at unmarked buses and forced motorists to take different routes.

Lagos assembly spokesperson speaks on Obasa's return

Stephen Ogundipe, the chairman of the House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, condemned the development and called for calm.

His statement reads in part:

“This is Lagos, the State House of Assembly. We are shocked by what is happening today. If there is an issue, leadership should address us directly, not subject us to this charade."

He declared that “We reject Obasa in totality.”

However, Obasa, who addressed the journalists on Thursday, insisted that he was still the speaker and denied any impeachment.

Obasa said he was on vacation and that he was back to his position, and saying that the house was in session. He said "any attempt to remove me must follow due process.”

Lagos assembly speaker denies resigning

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Lagos State House of Assembly Speaker, Mojisola Meranda has denied the report that she has resigned from her position

Meranda's spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, said he did not know where the rumour was coming from and that the speaker has not resigned.

The rumour about Meranda's resignation came amid the leadership crisis rocking the House, following the removal of the former speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

