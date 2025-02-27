In a dramatic twist, Mudashiru Obasa, the embattled Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has maintained that he has not been impeached

Obasa, in separate interviews granted on Thursday, insisted that he was never impeached and that he remained the speaker of the House despite stiff opposition by 26 lawmakers

The embattled speaker insisted that he is not against being impeached from office but noted that the impeachment must be done through constitutional procedures

Lagos state - On Thursday, February 27, Mudashiru Obasa, the disputed Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, insisted that he remains the Speaker of the Assembly.

Obasa insists he remains Lagos Assembly speaker

Obasa revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, aired on Thursday.

According to Obasa, he has never been impeached as the Speaker.

“I have always said this that I have never been removed from office. I am not against any removal,” he said.

“If you are going to do that, you must follow the rules of the House. It is constitutional to impeach and remove. You have to follow the dictates of the Constitution.”

Buttressing his point, in a separate interview with TVC News on Thursday, Obasa also maintained that there can be no two speakers in the Assembly.

In the trending interview monitored by Legit.ng, Obasa said:

"We do not have two speakers in the Lagos state house of assembly."

Impeachment: Obasa declares himself speaker of Lagos Assembly

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasa showed up at the Assembly Complex escorted by stern-looking uniformed security operatives as he walked into the hallowed chambers.

Thursday’s appearance was Obasa’s first in the Assembly since his removal as Lagos speaker on Monday, January 13, 2025.

In a show of solidarity, his supporters gathered at the entrance gate of the Assembly Complex, chanting and cheering on the lawmaker who represents Agege Constituency I in the 40-member House.

Briefing reporters, the 52-year-old politician told journalists on the premises of the House that “Obasa is the speaker,”

Asked whether he has been reinstated as speaker, Obasa said:

“I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional but in doing that, you must follow the due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic.”

Meanwhile, a group of lawmakers loyal to the lawmaker, who represents Apapa Constituency I, Mojisola Meranda, rejected Obasa, insisting that Meranda remained the speaker.

Lagos Assembly: Obasa presides over 4-member plenary

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday, February 27, presided over a plenary session with only four members present.

The leadership crisis worsened as more than 26 lawmakers pledged loyalty to the newly elected Speaker Mojisola Meranda and refused to participate in the plenary.

Obasa, who was impeached while abroad, insisted he remained the legitimate Speaker, arguing that due process was not followed in his removal.

