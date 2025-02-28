The Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis has taken a different turn as 35 of the 40 lawmakers who are supporting the removal of the reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stormed the Lagos State High Court on the matter the embattled lawmaker had brought before the court.

Legit.ng recalled that Obasa is challenging his removal by 36 lawmakers in the state assembly on Monday, January 13.

The Court has commenced hearing on Obasa's suit Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

