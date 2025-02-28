Breaking: 35 Pro-Meranda Lagos Lawmakers Arrive Court Over Obasa's Removal, Photos Emerge
The Lagos State House of Assembly leadership crisis has taken a different turn as 35 of the 40 lawmakers who are supporting the removal of the reinstated Speaker Mudashiru Obasa stormed the Lagos State High Court on the matter the embattled lawmaker had brought before the court.
Legit.ng recalled that Obasa is challenging his removal by 36 lawmakers in the state assembly on Monday, January 13.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with 7 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Legit’s Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023). Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng