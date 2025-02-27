Former Lagos Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, has stirred fresh controversy as he asserted that Mojisola Meranda stepped down as Speaker during a peace meeting

Obasa, in a trending interview on Thursday, challenged Meranda to produce her resignation letter

On Thursday, the crisis in Lagos state assembly worsened as Obasa announced his return as Speaker and 26 lawmakers declared their loyalty to Meranda and openly rejected Obasa

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Lagos state - In a significant turn of events, on Thursday, February 27, the ousted speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, claimed that the current speaker of the House, Mojisola Meranda, had stepped down as the parliament leader.

Did Mojisola Meranda really step down as Speaker?

Obasa revealed this on Thursday during an interview with Channels Television’s programme, Politics Today.

The embattled lawmaker said Meranda resigned at the peace meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina last weekend, The Punch reported.

Obasa stated:

“At the meeting held in Marian, which saw the attendance of all party leaders, it was made clear, with hopes that all members were present, that Meranda herself declared her resignation. She made it known that she has stepped down.

“Now, when someone resigns from office, the associated paraphernalia is taken away. So, the question arises: Have you also resigned? Because we understand that part of the arrangement is for you to step down as well. Let them present the resignation letter. And if I were to resign, would I still be here? I’m sure you’d still address me as Speaker, even though we’ve never had a conversation before.”

Meranda: Police escorts reportedly removed as Obasa returns

Legit.ng earlier reported that all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and the Lagos State Assembly complex have been abruptly removed, raising serious safety concerns.

The Speaker’s adviser confirmed that she is now without protection, warning that the situation leaves her exposed to potential threats.

No official explanation has been given for the withdrawal, fueling public anxiety over government security protocols and potential risks to officials.

More to follow…

