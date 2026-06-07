The abduction of pupils and teachers had paralysed economic activities across Oriire as farmers abandoned fields and traders recorded falling sales

Fear of further attacks had forced many residents to avoid farmlands, leading to reduced food production and growing hardship in affected communities

Local markets had witnessed sharp declines in commercial activities while families struggled with hunger and uncertainty as victims remained in captivity

Fear and uncertainty continue to grip communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State following the abduction of pupils and teachers from schools in Ahoro-Esiele and Yawota, an incident that has disrupted daily life and crippled economic activities across the agrarian region.

Nearly a month after armed men invaded the schools and whisked away their victims, classrooms remain deserted and businesses are struggling to survive.

An abandoned classroom in Oriire bears the words "I will be great". Photo: NT

Source: Original

In one of the affected schools, abandoned school bags, shoes and exercise books remain scattered across the floor, silent reminders of the day learning was abruptly halted.

According to a Tribune report, a message still written on a classroom blackboard has become a painful symbol of the tragedy.

The sentence, "I will be great," was reportedly part of a handwriting lesson shortly before the attack. Weeks later, neither the pupils nor their teachers have returned to complete it.

How has the abduction affected livelihoods?

The impact of the kidnappings has spread far beyond the school grounds. Farming communities that depend heavily on agriculture are witnessing declining productivity as many residents avoid travelling to their farmlands for fear of attack.

Cassava, yam, maize and cocoa cultivation form the backbone of the local economy, but large portions of farmland now lie unattended.

Olanipekun, a farmer in Ahoro-Esiele, said he has stayed away from his cassava farm since the incident.

“The bush is where they took the children,” he says, voice low.

“If I go to farm and they are waiting, who will bury me? Who will feed my wife and my two children at home?”

Many farmers share similar concerns. Some have reduced their working hours, while others have abandoned their farms altogether.

Oyo state government has assured that efforts have been expended to retrieve the victims. Photo: SeyiMakinde

Source: Facebook

Why are markets closing early?

The effects are equally visible in local markets. Traders say commercial activities have slowed significantly as residents limit movement and spending.

A food vendor in Yawota said her earnings have dropped sharply since the attack.

“People are not buying like before,” she says. “Farmers are not bringing food. Those with money are keeping it, because nobody knows what will happen next.”

According to residents, the downturn has affected virtually every sector. Transport operators, artisans and petty traders all report declining patronage.

Hunger deepens as uncertainty persists

For many families, the economic disruption has translated into food shortages.

Resident Jacob Agnes described the worsening situation.

“We have been suffering from a serious hunger since the incident, farmers have left their farms and food sellers who are supposed to sell food to us in the market had fled for their safety, now we have nothing to eat, many of us are still here because our relatives are still in the bush with the bandits”

Parents say household budgets have shrunk as income sources disappear. Some families have reduced the number of meals they consume each day while awaiting improvements in security.

Security personnel from the police and the military have been deployed to the affected communities, with both the state and federal governments reaffirming efforts to secure the release of the abducted victims.

Despite the increased security presence, anxiety remains widespread. Roads that once bustled with farmers and traders are now largely deserted, while shops close earlier than usual.

Parents withdraw children from Oyo schools

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that parents in major cities and towns across Oyo state have started withdrawing their children from schools as fear spreads following the recent kidnapping incident in Esinele, Oriire Local Government Area, which has triggered heightened security concerns across the state.

The development comes days after armed men abducted pupils and staff in the area, an incident that has drawn a swift response from security agencies.

Source: Legit.ng