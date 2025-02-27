The reinstated speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has tendered an apology on behalf of the assembly to the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the assault on their officers at the assembly on February 17.

Obasa in a statement he signed on Thursday, February 27, explained that the incident was highly regrettable.

Mudashiru Obasa has apologised to the DSS and police Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa

Source: Twitter

Source: Legit.ng