Breaking: Obasa apologizes to DSS, police, reason emerges
The reinstated speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has tendered an apology on behalf of the assembly to the Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) over the assault on their officers at the assembly on February 17.
Obasa in a statement he signed on Thursday, February 27, explained that the incident was highly regrettable.
Source: Legit.ng
