Breaking: Drama as Obasa Storms Lagos Assembly, Reinstates Self as Speaker
- Mudashiru Obasa declared on Thursday, February 27, that he has once again assumed the position of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly
- Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13
- It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda
CHECK OUT: Education is Your Right! Don’t Let Social Norms Hold You Back. Learn Online with LEGIT. Enroll Now!
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.
Ikeja, Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has stated that he has resumed his position as the parliament leader.
As reported by The Punch, Obasa stated this on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after returning to parliament with police operatives and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the first time since his removal on January 13, 2025.
Obasa said:
“I’ve resumed, and I remain the speaker of the assembly."
Obasa stormed the complex on Thursday morning, February 27, with armed security personnel.
Obasa arrived at the assembly around 11:30 am, accompanied by security agents. The development threw the assembly into disarray, especially as the incumbent speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was reportedly absent from the complex.
Lagos: Likely successor of Speaker Meranda
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the controversy surrounding Meranda's speakership in the Lagos state house of assembly took a new twist.
As exclusively gathered by Legit.ng, many members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) are opposed to the emergence of David Setonji as the speaker in the event Meranda is forced to step down.
A top source with a strong connection to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that there is still pressure on Meranda to step down.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.