Mudashiru Obasa declared on Thursday, February 27, that he has once again assumed the position of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly

Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13

It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, has stated that he has resumed his position as the parliament leader.

As reported by The Punch, Obasa stated this on Thursday, February 27, 2025, after returning to parliament with police operatives and men of the Department of State Services (DSS) for the first time since his removal on January 13, 2025.

The removed speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, returned to the assembly complex on Thursday, February 27. Photo credit: Mudashiru Obasa

Source: Facebook

Obasa said:

“I’ve resumed, and I remain the speaker of the assembly."

Obasa stormed the complex on Thursday morning, February 27, with armed security personnel.

Obasa arrived at the assembly around 11:30 am, accompanied by security agents. The development threw the assembly into disarray, especially as the incumbent speaker, Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, was reportedly absent from the complex.

The crisis at the Lagos assembly took a dramatic turn following the alleged withdrawal of security details assigned to Speaker Mojisola Meranda on Thursday, February 27. Photo credit: @rthonmjmeranda

Source: Twitter

Lagos: Likely successor of Speaker Meranda

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the controversy surrounding Meranda's speakership in the Lagos state house of assembly took a new twist.

As exclusively gathered by Legit.ng, many members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) are opposed to the emergence of David Setonji as the speaker in the event Meranda is forced to step down.

A top source with a strong connection to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that there is still pressure on Meranda to step down.

