Amid stiff oppsotion, the former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, on Thursday, February 27, presided over a plenary session with only four members present

The leadership crisis worsened as more than 26 lawmakers pledged loyalty to the newly elected Speaker Mojisola Meranda and refused to participate in the plenary

Obasa, who was impeached while abroad, insisted he remained the legitimate Speaker, arguing that due process was not followed in his removal

Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the embattled former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, is currently presiding over plenary with four other members at the chamber.

Obasa presides over plenary amid stiff opposition in Lagos Assembly. Photo credit: Mudashiru A. Obasa

Obasa holds 4-member plenary

The plenary is being conducted after security personnel forcefully open the doors of the Red Chamber.

As at 3.pm, the plenary commenced and was still on-going till about 3.30pm.

As reported by Vanguard, over 26 other members of the assembly were around but refused to enter the chamber, pledging loyalty and support to the substantive Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

Recall that Obasa declared on Thursday, February 27, that he has once again assumed the position of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.

Obasa declares his return as Lagos assembly speaker

Mudashiru Obasa resume office as Lagos Assembly speaker as 26 lawmakers pledge loyalty to Meranda. Photo credit: @mudashiru_obasa, Hon Mojisola Lasbat Meranda

Legit.ng reported that Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13.

However, it was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Merand.

He was quoted as saying:

“I’ve never been removed. Impeachment or removal is democratic and constitutional, but in doing that, you must follow due process. I am not against that. If I do that, then I am not democratic.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and the Lagos State Assembly complex have been abruptly removed, raising serious safety concerns.

The Speaker’s adviser confirmed that she is now without protection, warning that the situation leaves her exposed to potential threats.

No official explanation has been given for the withdrawal, fueling public anxiety over government security protocols and potential risks to officials.

Police restore Obasa's security details

Earlier, Legit.ng also reported that the political crisis in the Lagos State House of Assembly took another twist as security details assigned to Obasa, the impeached Speaker, have been restored.

At the same time, the security personnel attached to his successor, Hon. Mojisola Lasbat Meranda, have been withdrawn, raising concerns about the unfolding power struggle.

Obasa, who was removed from office on January 13, 2025, is now poised to make a dramatic return to his former position following high-level interventions by key figures within the All Progressives Congress (APC).

