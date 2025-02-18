Members of the Lagos state Assembly have described the presence of the Department of State Services, as an invasion

Whilst the operative of the secret service insisted that the Assembly invited them to prevent Obasa's reinstatement, the lawmakers described their action as a national embarrassment

Meanwhile, the impeached former Speaker Mudashiru Obasa had challenged his removal in court and demanded his reinstatement

Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and Department of State Services (DSS) have disagreed over the security agency’s presence at the legislative complex.

Legit.ng recalls that on Monday, February 17, the Department of State Security (DSS) sealed the offices of Lagos Assembly Speaker Mojisola Meranda, her deputy, and the clerk.

DSS: We were invited

Meanwhile, the DSS stated that its deployment to the Lagos assembly followed an official request from lawmakers seeking security reinforcement.

Intelligence reports warned of possible disruptions linked to an alleged plan to reinstate the impeached former Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa.

The DSS emphasized that its presence was to maintain order and prevent security threats at the legislative complex.

Lagos Assembly: DSS invited for security purpose, not to seal offices

While the security agency said its personnel were at the Assembly on the invitation of the House to provide security, the lawmakers claimed the security officers sealed off the offices in an attempt to halt legislative activities.

As reported by Vanguard, the 36 lawmakers, who held a plenary after Assembly staff forced the chamber’s doors open, claimed that the masked armed operatives, invaded the premises without notice or invitation from the assembly.

They described the armed security agents’ action as “an aberration and national embarrassment.”

Speaking on the development, the Chairman House Committee on Information, Strategy, and Security, Mr Stephen Ogundipe, representing Oshodi/Isolo 1, said:

“The events of today (yesterday) raise serious concerns about undue interference in legislative affairs. The sanctity of the Lagos State House of Assembly was undermined by armed DSS operatives who actively obstructed lawmakers from performing their constitutional duties. This act amounts to an infringement on the independence of the legislature and a direct assault on democratic governance.”

Atiku blasts Tinubu over Lagos assembly crisis

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar, reacted to the sealing of the Lagos Assembly by DSS operatives.

Atiku tackled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to stop interfering in Lagos state assembly matters.

The former vice president called for urgent interrogation following the invitation of security operatives.

