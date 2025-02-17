JUST IN: Why We Stormed Lagos Assembly, DSS Finally Speaks Out
The Department of State Services (DSS) has clarified its presence at the Lagos State House of Assembly, stating that its deployment was in response to an official request from the lawmakers seeking security reinforcement.
DSS: Security Deployment Was Requested
Following public concern over the security presence at the Assembly complex, the DSS addressed the situation, stating that it did not forcibly invade the premises but acted based on a formal request from the legislative body.
In a statement issued on Monday, the DSS revealed that the Lagos Assembly, through a letter dated February 14, 2025, had requested enhanced security due to intelligence reports warning of potential disruptions.
Alleged Plan to Reinstate Impeached Speaker
According to the DSS, the request stemmed from concerns that attempts were being made to reinstate the impeached Speaker of the Assembly on February 18, 2025.
The agency noted that such a move could escalate tensions and pose risks to lawmakers and legislative activities.
The DSS cited a portion of the letter, signed by Acting Clerk A.T.B. Ottun, which highlighted the security risks and urged security agencies to take preventive measures, including restricting unauthorized access to the premises.
Commitment to maintaining order
Reassuring the public, the DSS emphasized that its role at the Assembly was strictly to maintain peace and prevent any breach of security. The agency urged residents to remain calm, adding that it remains committed to upholding stability in Lagos and across the country.
