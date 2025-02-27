Supporters of the impeached speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, joined in the drama of the leadership crisis rocking the chamber

Obasa's supporters stormed the assembly with placards and chorusing songs in support of the impeached speaker

Legit.ng recalls that Obasa stormed the assembly complex with armed policemen and other security operatives

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Supporters of the ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, stormed the assembly complex in a show of solidarity.

Obasa’s supporters were seen holding placards and chanting songs in support of the embattled lawmaker at the entrance of the complex on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Mudashi Obasa storm Lagos assembly singing chats in support of the impeached speaker. Photo credit: @TheNationNews

Source: Twitter

The activities of the group draw attention to the ongoing leadership dispute between Obasa and the Speaker, Mojisola Meranda.

As reported by The Nation, viral videos and photos of the solidary show by Obasa’s supporters have been shared across social media.

Obasa entered the Speaker’s Office around 12 noon on Thursday, February 27 after the withdrawal of the security aides of the Speaker, Meranda.

Obasa storms Lagos assembly complex

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crisis rocking the Lagos state house of assembly took another dimension on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Obasa stormed the Lagos assembly complex with armed security operatives.

The incident happened after all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and the Lagos State Assembly complex were abruptly removed.

Legit.ng earlier reported that all police escorts assigned to Speaker Meranda and the Lagos State Assembly complex have been abruptly removed, raising serious safety concerns.

The Speaker’s adviser confirmed that she is now without protection, warning that the situation leaves her exposed to potential threats.

No official explanation has been given for the withdrawal, fueling public anxiety over government security protocols and potential risks to officials.

As exclusively gathered by Legit.ng, many members of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) are opposed to the emergence of David Setonji as the speaker in the event Meranda is forced to step down.

Videos and photos of supporters of Mudashiru Obasa chorusing songs for his support are trending on social media. Photo credit: Mudashiru A Obasa

Source: Original

A top source with a strong connection to the Lagos state house of assembly informed Legit.ng that there is still pressure on Meranda to step down.

Obasa storms Lagos Assembly, reinstates self as Speaker

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obasa declared on Thursday, February 27, that he has once again assumed the position of speaker of the Lagos state house of assembly.

Obasa announced the controversial update after returning to the parliament for the first time since he was removed on January 13.

It was unclear how the politician arrived at the decision, but Legit.ng had exclusively reported that some GAC members have refused to back the current leadership of Mojisola Lasbat Meranda.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng