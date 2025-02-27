Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Ikeja, Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker the Lagos State House of Assembly stormed the complex with armed police officers.

It was gathered that Obasa allegedly attempt to resume duty on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

Mudashiru Obasa storms Lagos Assembly allegedly to resume office as speaker. Photo credit: Mudashiru A. Obasa

As reported by Vanguard, sources said Obasa arrived at the Assembly around 11:30 AM, accompanied by heavily armed police officers and civil defence personnel.

The development has thrown the Assembly into disarray, especially as the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, was reportedly absent from the scene.

