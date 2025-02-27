BREAKING: Tension as Obasa Storms Lagos Assembly Complex With Armed Police Officers, Video Emerges
Ikeja, Lagos state - Mudashiru Obasa, the ousted Speaker the Lagos State House of Assembly stormed the complex with armed police officers.
It was gathered that Obasa allegedly attempt to resume duty on Thursday, February 27, 2025.
As reported by Vanguard, sources said Obasa arrived at the Assembly around 11:30 AM, accompanied by heavily armed police officers and civil defence personnel.
The development has thrown the Assembly into disarray, especially as the incumbent Speaker, Mojisola Meranda, was reportedly absent from the scene.
