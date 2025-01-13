Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state house of assembly on Monday, January 13, 2025, sacked Mudashiru Obasa as its speaker.

Legit.ng reports that Obasa was impeached by his fellow lawmakers for alleged abuse of office and purported gross misconduct.

Mudashiru Obasa's colleagues in Lagos have impeached him as their speaker. Photo credit: Eromosele Ebhomele

The lawmakers also appointed Mojisola Miranda, the deputy speaker, as the new speaker of the assembly.

In this report, Legit.ng highlights state house of assembly speakers who have been impeached in Nigeria since the country returned to democratic rule (1999).

Edo state

1) Victor Edoro: Removed in 2016 by 16 of the 24 members for alleged high-handedness and financial recklessness; succeeded by Elizabeth Ativie, the assembly’s first female speaker.

2) Frank Okiye: Impeached in October 2020; Marcus Onobun elected as replacement.

Anambra state

3) Rita Maduagwu: Impeached in November 2018 by 22 out of 30 members of the state assembly.

Niger state

4) Adamu Usman: Impeached in May 2015 by 18 out of 27 members; replaced by Isa Kawu.

Borno state

5) Goni Ali Modu: Removed in February 2012 for alleged submissiveness to the state government.

Plateau state

6) Abok Ayuba: Ousted in October 2021 by 16 out of 24 members after prolonged rivalry with the former governor, Simon Lalong.

Gombe state

7) Abubakar Ibrahim: Impeached in November 2020; Abubakar Luggerewo emerged as the new speaker.

Delta state

8) Monday Igbuya: Removed in May 2017 following a vote of no confidence by 22 lawmakers; succeeded by Sheriff Oborevwori.

Katsina state

9) Aliyu Sabiu Muduru: Ousted in 2017 by 23 out of 34 members who endorsed a vote of no confidence.

Imo state

10) Paul Emeziem: Impeached in 2021 by 19 out of 27 members; replaced by Kennedy Ibeh.

Ekiti state

11) Kola Oluwawole: Impeached in October 2018 along with his deputy, Sina Animaun, by 14 members of the house.

12) Gboyega Aribisogan: Removed in 2022 by 17 out of 25 members.

Taraba state

13) Istifanus Gbana: Impeached in 2013 by 17 out of 24 members; replaced by Haruna Tsokwa.

14) Josiah Sabo Kente: ‘Forced’ to resign in 2014.

Benue state

15) Terkimbi Ikyange: Removed in 2018; Titus Uba elected as new speaker following a vote of no confidence.

Jigawa state

16) Idris Garba: Removed in January 2017 over allegations of high-handedness and abuse of power; re-elected as speaker in May 2019 after the removal of Isa Idris.

Ondo state

17) Bamidele Oloyelogun: Impeached in November 2018 alongside his deputy, Oladeji Iroju, by 18 out of 26 members on grounds of gross misconduct.

Ebonyi state

18) Chukwuma Nwazunku: Impeached in July 2014 by over two-thirds majority on grounds of incompetence and misappropriation of public funds.

Ogun state

19) Olakunle Oluomo: Impeached in January 2024 by 18 out of 26 members during a plenary presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mrs. Bolanle Ajayi.

Kano state

20) Yusuf Falgore: Impeached in December 2011; Gambo Sallau elected as replacement.

21) Abdullahi Atta: Removed in July 2018 by 27 lawmakers citing incompetence and corruption.

Bayelsa state

22) Emmanuel Tonye Isenah: Impeached in September 2019 following a series of gunshots in the Assembly complex.

Kebbi state

23) Hassan Shalla: Impeached in 2015 by 12 out of 24 members for alleged breach of trust and embezzlement.

24) Isma’il Kamb: Removed in 2021 along with his deputy, Muhammadu Aliyu, after endorsement by 20 out of 24 members.

Abia state

25) Chinedum Orji: Removed in May 2023 after 18 of the 24 members signed for his impeachment.

Lagos Assembly suspends Alimosho Council chair

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state house of assembly indefinitely suspended Alimosho local government chairman Jelili Sulaimon.

The decision, made during a plenary session, was prompted by a motion from Sanni Okanlawon.

Lawmakers criticised Sulaimon’s alleged failure to follow financial regulations, with Nureni Akinsanya referencing an auditor-general's report detailing alleged significant irregularities.

