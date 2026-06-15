Michelle Obama celebrated a Nigerian-born artist whose latest work now hangs in a landmark American project

The artist spent months studying Barack and Michelle Obama through books, interviews, and podcasts before creating the portrait

The achievement added another milestone to a career already filled with international awards and recognition

A Nigerian-born artist has placed the country's creative talent on the global stage after unveiling a remarkable portrait of former United States President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The artist, Njideka Akunyili-Crosby, daughter of the late former NAFDAC Director-General Dora Akunyili, created the portrait for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

The project is dedicated to preserving and celebrating Barack Obama's legacy.

Njideka Akunyili-Crosby creates the portrait for the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago. Photos: Michelle Obama/Njideka Akunyili-Crosby.

Source: Instagram

The unveiling of the artwork has attracted admiration from art lovers and admirers of the former First Family, with Michelle Obama leading the praise.

Taking to X, Michelle Obama shared a video showing the moment Akunyili-Crosby unveiled the portrait.

The former First Lady expressed gratitude to the Nigerian-American artist for creating what she described as a vibrant and meaningful piece.

According to Michelle, the portrait perfectly captured the spirit and energy she and her husband represent.

"Barack and I were so honored to have @AkunyiliCrosby create our portrait for the Obama Presidential Center," she wrote.

She further praised the artist's creativity and attention to detail, noting that visitors to the center would undoubtedly appreciate the masterpiece.

Her husband, Barack Obama, also gave his approval, simply describing the portrait as "fantastic."

Speaking about her creative process, Akunyili-Crosby revealed that she immersed herself completely in the Obamas' lives before putting brush to canvas.

According to her, she studied their books, listened to interviews, watched videos, and even involved members of her studio in learning about the couple.

She explained that every artistic decision was carefully made to reflect familiar aspects of the Obamas' story and personalities.

"We read all your books and listened to all your interviews, podcasts and videos. My whole studio got to know you," she said.

The artist added that her goal was to create a work that would feel personal and authentic to the former First Family.

Akunyili-Crosby's latest achievement carries additional significance because of her family background.

She is the daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, the respected pharmacist and public servant who became a national icon for her fight against counterfeit drugs in Nigeria.

Over the years, Njideka has carved out her own path and established herself as one of the most celebrated contemporary artists of her generation.

Akunyili's Global recognition keeps growing

Akunyili-Crosby's career has been filled with notable accomplishments.

She was named one of the Financial Times' Women of the Year in 2016 and received the prestigious MacArthur Fellowship, often referred to as the "Genius Grant," in 2017.

Her work has been displayed in major galleries and museums across the world, including a 2018 mural for the Museum of Contemporary Art in Los Angeles.

In 2023, she also showcased works celebrating Nigerian culture at the renowned David Zwirner Gallery in Los Angeles.

Read Michelle's post here:

Michelle Obama expresses gratitude to Njideka Akunyili-Crosby for creating what she described as a vibrant and meaningful piece. Photo: Michelle Obama.

Source: Getty Images

Michelle opens up on daughter Malia's name change

Legit.ng earlier reported that Michelle opened up about her daughter Malia’s bold decision to drop the family name Obama in her professional career.

The 25-year-old recently made her directorial debut with a short film titled The Heart, which was screened at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. But what caught many by surprise was the name credited: Malia Ann, instead of Malia Obama.

Michelle explained why she and her husband, Barack Obama, fully supported their daughter’s move, reports ABC.

Source: Legit.ng