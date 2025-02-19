Rt Hon. Mojisola Meranda, the speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has denied the report that resigned from her position, just 38 days after taking charge of the office.

The dismissal of the rumour was made by the chief press secretary to the speaker, Segun Ajiboye, who debunked the online claim on Wednesday, February 19.

Mojisola Meranda, the Lagos State House of Assembly speaker, has denied resigning from her position Photo Credit: @mudashiru_obasa, @rthonmjmeranda

Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, Ajiboye said:

“I’m in the office. The speaker is in the office. I don’t know where that is coming from,”

There has been a circular on social media dated Monday, February 17, 2025. It was allegedly released by the new speaker, with the content claiming that Meranda tendered her resignation letter. However, a check on the letter showed that it was not signed by anyone.

The House has been in a leadership crisis since the lawmaker impeached the former speaker Mudashiru Obasa, over alleged financial misappropriation and misconduct. Obasa was impeached on Monday, January 13.

However, the former speaker had claimed that he remained the title holder of the office, adding that his removal from the office did follow due process.

The rumour of Meranda's resignation came two days after members of the House of Assembly passed a vote of confidence on her leadership style.

Source: Legit.ng