Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senator representing Abia North, has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare the late MKO Abiola as a former Nigerian president

Kalu said this was necessary after Babangida confirmed that Abiola was the actual winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, which has been adjudged as the freest and fairest poll in Nigeria's history

The senator also challenged the former military leader to write a second edition of his autobiography and dedicate tit o answering questions about those who forced him to annul the results

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, the former governor of Abia state, has urged President Bola Tinubu to declare the winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola, as Nigeria's president posthumously.

The senator representing Abia North senatorial district posited that the portrait of the late democratic hero should be hung among the portraits of Nigerian presidents.

Orji Kalu speaks on IBB's autobiography

Kalu made the call while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday, February 25 while commenting on the confession of the ex-military President Ibrahim Babangida that Abiola won the election, which was adjudged to be the freest and fairest in Nigeria's history.

In his memoir titled “A Journey in Service: An Autobiography”, Babangida admitted that the late politician and philanthropist won the election.

Senator Kalu, who was known to be "IBB Boy", told journalists that the latest revelations on the controversies about the 1993 election had been put to rest, therefore, President Tinubu should declare Abiola as one of the Nigerian presidents posthumously.

The Senator said:

“Yes, Abiola won the election. And I will say President Tinubu should declare him a president posthumously.”

Buhari commended for honouring Abiola

He stressed that Abiola's picture should be placed among Nigeria's former president. He also commended former President Muhammadu Buhari for giving national honour to the late politician and appealed that President Tinubu should officially recognise him and "place his (Abiola) where it belongs".

The senator explained that such would help bring succour to the family of the late former winner of the June 12 election.

Kalu also responded to a question on whether IBB answered all issues and debates around his eight years of military rule, saying that the former military leader's autobiography was incomplete.

Autobiography: Why IBB should write second edition

In his view, IBB should write a second edition of the memoir, which should be largely devoted to answering questions surrounding the June 12 election, particularly those he claimed forced him to annul the result.

The Senator said:

“I was present during the events of June 12, and I know what happened. Babangida should call out the names of those responsible for preventing the election declaration.”

Reactions as Osinbajo reviewed IBB's biography

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Osinbajo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reviewed the autobiography of former military President Ibrahim Babangida.

During the review, Osinbajo noted how the former military leader orchestrated the instalment of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 1983 and also influenced his removal three years later.

Osinbajo's review at the book launch has got some Nigerians talking about the country's past and the future of nature.

