The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published details on where citizenship tests are held and how applicants are notified of their appointments

Citizenship tests take place at departmental offices and select regional locations, with Services Australia officers present at some sites

The government noted that waiting times will differ between test centres, depending on the location chosen by the foreign applicant

The Australian Department of Home Affairs has published an official guide explaining where foreigners will sit their citizenship test and how the appointment process works, offering clarity for thousands of migrants working towards Australian citizenship.

According to the Australian government, tests are conducted at departmental offices across the country, with select regional sites also available. At certain locations outside major cities, officers from Services Australia are present to facilitate the testing process.

Australia explains where foreigners will take its citizenship test. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

How Australian citizenship appointment process work

Applicants do not choose their own appointment date. Once the Australian Department of Home Affairs receives a completed citizenship application, it will send a letter to the applicant containing the date, time, and location of their citizenship appointment. This means prospective citizens are notified rather than required to book a slot independently.

To find the testing centre nearest to them, applicants can use an address-based search tool on the government's website. Entering a residential address into the search box returns the closest available location, making it easier for people across Australia to plan ahead.

The Department also noted that waiting times between submitting an application and receiving an appointment invitation will vary depending on the test centre. Foreign Applicants in busier cities may face longer waits compared to those in less densely populated areas.

What Australian citizenship test involves

The citizenship test is a formal step in the naturalisation process, designed to assess whether applicants have sufficient knowledge of Australia, its values, and the responsibilities and privileges of citizenship. It forms part of the broader citizenship interview and assessment that the Department of Home Affairs requires before granting citizenship.

Who is exempt from the Australian citizenship test?

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported that the Australian government outlined seven categories of foreign nationals who are not required to sit for the citizenship test.

Applicants who are exempt from the citizenship test may still be called in for an identity interview.

Source: Legit.ng