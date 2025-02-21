Yemi Osinbajo, the former vice president of Nigeria, has reviewed the autobiography of former military President Ibrahim Babangida

During the review, Osinbajo noted how the former military leader orchestrated the instalment of immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari in 1983 and also influenced his removal three years after

Osinbajo's review at the book launch has got some Nigerians talking about the country's past and the future of nature

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President Yemi Osunbajo has narrated how former Military President Ibrahim Babangida planned the instalment of former President Muhammadu Buhari in 1983 and orchestrated the coup that ousted Buhari three years later.

Osinbajo gave the narration while reviewing the autobiography of the former military president in Abuja on Thursday, February 21. He noted that Buhari, whose life had intertwined with Babangida, was fully represented at the book launch of the former head of state.

How many leaders attended Babangida's book review?

The event, which was attended by President Bola Tinubu, also featured the attendance of governors and former governors across the country. Some of the former Presidents present are Goodluck Jonathan, and Olusegun Obasanjo, while Buhari was represented.

At the event, the former vice president also mentioned that the former military president mentioned in his autobiography that the late MKO Abiola won the June 13 presidential election and expressed regret for annulling the poll.

Osinbajo said:

"It was former president Babangida who played a key role in the coup that brought President Buhari to power in 1983, and later in another coup that removed him and brought Babangida himself into power. Yet today, President Buhari is representing at this occasion celebrating the man who overthrew him."

How Nigerians reacted to Osinbajo's review

The former vice president's review has started generating reactions from concerned Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Olumide Adepoju wrote:

"Service, ambition, disappointments, betrayal, controversies, failure, loss, covetousness, hate, bitterness, comrades, ingenuity, emotions, sentiments, regrets, forgiveness, love, all packed in one, humanity is truly complex!"

Sarkin Yaki said:

"After decades, Baba Daura honoured the election despite the same person being the financial sponsor of the coup that toppled his government. Baba Daura declared June 12 as democracy day in Nigeria and ordered full benefits to his family. God bless Baba Daura."

FOA commented:

"I don't know if both men have met physically since Babangida overthrew and locked Buhari up."

Adesoji Ademola reacted:

"I doubt any hope for this country when men who have sealed the fate of their countrymen feel no remorse but laugh off their actions and easily move on no matter what."

Cute Stoner tweeted:

"Reading them their crimes against the country right to their faces, incredible!"

