Somali referee Omar Artan was denied a US visa and could not officiate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite years of preparation

UEFA invited Artan to take charge of the Super Cup final between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain on August 12, 2026

Artan sat down with UEFA ahead of the match to speak about the difficult period and what the historic appointment means to him

Somali referee Omar Artan, who was barred from officiating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States after being denied a visa, will now make history at the UEFA Super Cup on August 12, 2026.

US authorities refused Artan entry despite sustained efforts to resolve the situation, effectively ending his World Cup ambitions. The decision drew widespread criticism and significant public sympathy for the referee, who had spent years working towards that goal.

Omar Artan speaks ahead of officiating UEFA Super Cup final. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC Sport, the Somali referee was denied entry into the United States over alleged links to terror organisations in his home country.

UEFA stepped in to offer Artan a landmark opportunity, appointing the 2025 African Best Referee to take charge of the curtain-raiser for European club football between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain.

Artan speaks ahead UEFA Super Cup

Ahead of the Super Cup, Artan sat down with UEFA to reflect on the ordeal and express his gratitude for the appointment.

“It was a very tough period,” he admitted. “A lot of people have sympathy for me, because when someone has been working a lot of years and is supposed to do something, and then can't do it, it's very challenging.

“I really appreciate the support I received throughout the world, though; I'm so grateful.”

Artan, who is set to become the first non-European referee to officiate the UEFA Super Cup final, said the appointment carries deep personal significance.

“I was lucky, but I have worked very hard to be here, and I'm really proud. As you can imagine, I grew up in a difficult situation, but it didn't prevent me from pursuing my dreams,” he added.

Artan will not be the only African official on duty for the match. He will be assisted by Liban Abdoulrazack Ahmed from Djibouti and Stephen Eleazar Onyango Yiembe from Kenya, making the appointment a notable moment for African officiating on the continental stage.

FIFA compensated Artan financially

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA compensated Omar Artan by agreeing to pay him his World Cup earnings despite not officiating at the tournament.

The world football governing body admitted that it does not meddle in countries' immigration laws and, as such, couldn't help Artan get into the US.

Source: Legit.ng