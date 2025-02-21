Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd.)'s revelation that Moshood Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election, has continued to generate mixed reactions in the polity

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of MKO and Kudirat Abiola, hailed Babangida’s revelation and stated that it confirmed Nigerians earlier belief about the outcome of the poll

Abiola-Costello maintained that June 12 represented more than just her father’s legacy, it symbolizes the collective hope of Nigerians for a united and prosperous nation

Hafsat Abiola-Costello, daughter of the late MKO Abiola and Kudirat Abiola, has reacted to the revelation by former military leader, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (Rtd.) that Abiola won the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Babangida speaks on June 12 annulment

Legit.ng reported that former military president Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida on Thursday, February 20, opened up on the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

According to Babangida, the annulment of the June 12, 1993, presidential election was for the “national interest”.

IBB as he is fondly called accepts full responsibility for all his decisions and all that happened under my watch.

Memoir: MKO’s daughter speaks on IBB’s comment on June 12

Reacting, Abiola- Costello, in a statement released on Friday, February 21, said IBB’s admission that MKO won the election had laid the matter to rest.

“For those that kept expressing doubt that Nigerians had spoken so decisively on that day, I’m glad that General IBB’s admission that MKO won the election can now lay the matter to rest,” she said.

Speaking further, she noted that whenever the date is mentioned, her thoughts go to her parents, MKO and Kudirat Abiola.

Buttressing her point, the daughter noted that the importance of June 12 goes beyond them the children, as it represents the collective hope of Nigerians for a better and more united country, Daily Trust reported.

The statement reads:

“It’s sad that such a galvanising statement as the breakthrough vote for MKO should have been truncated by an unjust annulment. But I will be forever grateful to both MKO and Kudi for not allowing their fears for their personal safety stand in the way of the people’s desire for a better Nigeria. May such commitment endure.”

