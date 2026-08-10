Muslim professionals' group The Companion is holding its 7th National Discourse on August 23, 2026, at the University of Lagos

Former Edo governor Adams Oshiomhole will deliver the keynote address at the event themed 'Nigeria's Political Landscape and the Ethno-Religious Divides'

National Amir Imam Nojeem Jimoh called on Nigerians, especially young people, to join the conversation on the country's democratic future

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yaba, Lagos state - The Companion, an association of Muslim men in business and the professions, has invited Nigerians to reflect on the quality and direction of democracy in the country ahead of its 7th National Discourse, scheduled for Sunday, August 23, 2026, in Lagos.

The National Amir of the group, Imam Nojeem Jimoh, made the call in a signed message sent to Legit.ng on Monday, August 10, framing the event as a timely national conversation rather than a routine public lecture.

The Companion’s National Amir, Imam Nojeem Jimoh, urges Nigerians to reflect on democracy, national unity and ethno-religious divides ahead of the 7th National Discourse in Lagos.

Source: Original

The discourse will be held at the JF Ade Ajayi Auditorium, University of Lagos, under the theme: 'Nigeria's Political Landscape and the Ethno-Religious Divides'. Former Kano State Governor and former Minister of Education, Mallam Ibrahim Shekarau, will chair the session.

Former Edo State Governor Senator Adams Oshiomhole is the keynote speaker, while Senator Shuaib Salis, Chairman of the Senate Committee on ICT and Cyber Security, and Lagos State Deputy Governor Kadiri Obafemi Hamzat are listed as special guests of honour. Ex-Director General of the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Prof. Liasu Adele Jinadu, will serve as guest speaker.

Why Companion is hosting national discourse

Imam Jimoh said Nigeria's ethnic, religious, cultural, linguistic and ideological diversity can either be a strength or a source of division, depending on how it is managed. He said the discourse will examine how well Nigeria's democratic system has handled that diversity.

"The National Discourse will provide an opportunity to examine whether these ideals are being adequately reflected in our democratic experience," Jimoh said.

"The conversation is particularly important at a time when Nigerians are increasingly concerned about the quality of political leadership, electoral processes, insecurity, economic hardship, institutional weaknesses and the widening gap between citizens and those who govern them."

He described democracy as being fundamentally about good governance, inclusion, justice and accountability, rather than simply elections and the transfer of power.

Official flier announces The Companion's 7th National Discourse at UNILAG.

Source: Original

A call for Nigerian youth's participation

Jimoh specifically urged young Nigerians to attend, saying their voices, ideas and aspirations must be part of any meaningful conversation about the country's democratic future. He also called on politicians, professionals, students, civil society groups, religious leaders and civil servants to participate.

"Whether you are a politician, professional, business owner, student, religious leader, civil servant, or concerned citizen, the quality of Nigeria's democracy affects you directly," he said.

The Companion's previous national discourse, its 6th edition, was held on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Abuja, under the theme 'Between Patriotism and Self-Preservation'.

Gumi's 'fatwa' on clerics joining politics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Sheikh Ahmad Gumi came down firmly on one side of a growing debate among Nigerian Muslims, saying there is nothing wrong with religious scholars entering partisan politics.

Gumi argued that clerics who choose to engage directly with governance are doing more than those who confine themselves to offering prayers for politicians.

Source: Legit.ng