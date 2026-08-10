Kazachiang Daniel, a student from Government Secondary School Ungwar Romi Kaduna, shared his 2026 WAEC result on Facebook after it was released

Daniel scored A1 in four subjects but received a D7 in Literature in English, which left him visibly distressed in his post

He asked whether his result was strong enough to gain admission to study Law, sparking debate among Nigerians online

A Kaduna student has sparked conversation online after sharing his 2026 WAEC result and asking whether a D7 in Literature in English would stand in the way of his dream to study Law.

Kazachiang Daniel, who sat the West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Government Secondary School Ungwar Romi, Kaduna, posted his result on Facebook in August 2026.

He was visibly shaken by one particular grade, as his caption read: "

Literature in English why, 😩😦😿💔💔💔. Can I still study Law with this result?"

Law hopeful's 2026 WAEC result

The result screenshot he shared showed a strong overall performance, with A1 grades in Marketing, Economics, Government, and Agriculture. He also earned a B2 in Civic Education, a B3 in both English Language and General Mathematics, and a C4 in Christian Religious Studies. Only Literature in English fell short, with a D7 pulling down what would otherwise have been an impressive scorecard.

The post drew quick attention as students across Nigeria were sharing and reacting to their own 2026 WAEC results around the same period.

See the original Facebook post below:

Can Daniel still gain admission to study law?

The question he posed in the caption drew a range of opinions from those who came across the post, with some offering encouragement and others pointing to what Law programmes typically require.

Kartel Vibez said:

"No same that did to me"

Chigozie Onyearugbulem said:

"No. Wait for NECO"

BG Joseph said:

"Art student with agriculture?"

Barnabas Akogwu said:

"Literature is compulsory for law"

Ayomide Omotosho said:

"Yes D7 is still good"

The responses reflected a genuine divide in understanding. While some commenters pointed out that Literature in English is a required subject for Law admission at most Nigerian universities, others felt a D7 still counted as a pass and urged Daniel not to panic.

A few suggested he consider sitting the NECO examination to improve the grade before applying.

In related stories, a boy who scored 307 in UTME showed his 2026 WAEC result, while UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng