“I'm Convinced About MKO Abiola's Family”: Analyst Reacts As IBB Confesses About June 12 Election
Politics

by  Adekunle Dada 3 min read
  • Political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the confession of former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida about June 12 annulment
  • The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said it is never too late to make amends after Babangida admitted MKO Abiola won the June 12 election
  • During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Agaba said he is convinced that Abiola's family and political associates have put the ugly past behind them

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said it takes a lot of guts for former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to admit MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Legit.ng recalls that Babangida conceded that late MKO Abiola won the disputed June 12 election.

Political analyst reacts as Ibrahim Babangida confesses about June 12 election
Kelly Agaba said he is convinced MKO Abiola's family and political associates have moved on. Photo credit: PIERRE BOUSSEL/AFP/PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Source: Getty Images

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties. However, in his autobiography:

'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

Agaba said he salutes Babangida’s courage for expressing regret after 32 years.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

He said it was not too late to make amends and Nigerians shouldn't dwell on past mistakes.

“We shouldn't dwell on past mistakes; instead, we should focus on the present and future. President Obasanjo apologized in 2002 for human rights abuses, and President Clinton apologized for the Tuskegee experiments. It's never too late to make amends.
“A wise saying comes to mind: "Let the past be past, or we all perish in a war of retaining." Holding onto past grievances can consume us, while forgiveness and moving forward can lead to healing and growth.”

He said Babangida’s gesture was a long-overdue recognition that he owed to MKO Abiola's family.

Agaba, however, said MKO Abiola's family and political associates have moved on from the past ugly experience.

Ibrahim Babangida admits MKO Abiola won June 12 1993 election
Kelly Agaba says it's never too late to make amends about the June 12 saga. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI
Source: Getty Images
“I'm convinced that MKO Abiola's family and political associates have also put the ugly past behind them and are moving forward. General Babangida's excitement about President Muhammadu Buhari honoring MKO Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic award is a testament to the power of acknowledgment and respect.
“This honor wasn't just a gesture; it was a long-overdue recognition of the respect and obligations owed to MKO Abiola's family. I commend IBB for his courage and believe this is an opportunity for us to move forward, learning from the past to build a better Nigeria.”

How Abacha Plotted to Overthrow Babangida , Kill Abiola

Legit.ng earlier reported that Babangida made a shocking revelation 32 years after leaving office as Nigeria's head of state.

Babandiga said late General Sani Abacha plotted to violently overthrow him from power in a bloody coup.

According to IBB as he is fondly called, Abacha also wanted to kill MKO Abiola as he has a deep-seated hatred for the winner of the June 12 1993 election.

Source: Legit.ng

