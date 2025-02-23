Political analyst, Kelly Agaba, has reacted to the confession of former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida about June 12 annulment

The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition said it is never too late to make amends after Babangida admitted MKO Abiola won the June 12 election

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, Agaba said he is convinced that Abiola's family and political associates have put the ugly past behind them

FCT, Abuja - The coordinator of the Citizens Coalition, Kelly Agaba, said it takes a lot of guts for former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida to admit MKO Abiola won the June 12 1993 presidential election.

Legit.ng recalls that Babangida conceded that late MKO Abiola won the disputed June 12 election.

The June 12 election has been a hot topic with diverse accounts of the events narrated by different parties. However, in his autobiography:

'A Journey in Service,' which was launched on Thursday, February 20, 2025, it was disclosed that Babangida said he was convinced that Abiola won.

Agaba said he salutes Babangida’s courage for expressing regret after 32 years.

The political analyst stated this during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

He said it was not too late to make amends and Nigerians shouldn't dwell on past mistakes.

“We shouldn't dwell on past mistakes; instead, we should focus on the present and future. President Obasanjo apologized in 2002 for human rights abuses, and President Clinton apologized for the Tuskegee experiments. It's never too late to make amends.

“A wise saying comes to mind: "Let the past be past, or we all perish in a war of retaining." Holding onto past grievances can consume us, while forgiveness and moving forward can lead to healing and growth.”

He said Babangida’s gesture was a long-overdue recognition that he owed to MKO Abiola's family.

Agaba, however, said MKO Abiola's family and political associates have moved on from the past ugly experience.

“I'm convinced that MKO Abiola's family and political associates have also put the ugly past behind them and are moving forward. General Babangida's excitement about President Muhammadu Buhari honoring MKO Abiola with the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic award is a testament to the power of acknowledgment and respect.

“This honor wasn't just a gesture; it was a long-overdue recognition of the respect and obligations owed to MKO Abiola's family. I commend IBB for his courage and believe this is an opportunity for us to move forward, learning from the past to build a better Nigeria.”

