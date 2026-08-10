Cynthia Morgan took to Instagram to call out VDM over his involvement in the ongoing feud between Peter Okoye and his brother

Morgan accused VDM of avoiding Peter after speaking to other parties and questioned whether he could truly resolve the Afrobeat siblings' dispute

Fans have been divided over VDM's role in the brothers' quarrel, with many questioning why he got involved at all

Cynthia Morgan is not holding back her thoughts on activist VDM and his role in the ongoing war between Peter Okoye and his brother.

The singer took to her Instagram page to lay into VDM, questioning his credibility and his handling of the high-profile sibling feud that has gripped the Nigerian music space.

Reactions as Cynthia Morgan slams VDM over Peter Okoye and brother's feud. Photo credit@verydarkblackmna/@1cynthiamorgna/@peterokoye

Source: Instagram

Morgan claimed she had previously advised VDM to pursue formal education so he could channel what she described as his misplaced confidence into something more meaningful. According to her, he refused to take that advice and has instead continued to embarrass himself publicly.

Morgan questions VDM's resolve

She accused VDM of putting on a brave face for the cameras while quietly distancing himself from Peter Okoye after holding conversations with other people connected to the dispute.

Jude Okoye trends over feud with his younger brother. Photo credit@judeengees

Source: Instagram

Morgan challenged him on that point directly, asking whether he was genuinely a man of resolution.

Her argument was pointed: VDM, who had inserted himself into one of the biggest interpersonal conflicts in Afrobeats, had failed to actually bring the two brothers any closer to reconciliation.

She told him plainly that he had no reason to be proud of how he had handled things and called him a false, fearless man.

Here is the Instagram post by Cynthia Morgan about VDM below:

Fans react to Morgan's post

The comments section lit up quickly, with followers sharing a wide range of opinions on both VDM and Morgan's intervention.

@iam__dunmade wrote:

"I don't even understand how vdm should be involved in this. Like wetin concern am"

@tempoleezo_______ commented:

"My question is why are you guys taking that man serious"

@______pretty_karen said:

"VDM lost this quarrel woefully "

@xo_xpecial noted:

"You all enabled him."

@creamy_baddiee observed:

"He wanted to test his fans love for him vs Peter … guess he's shocked."

@khidian_is_here added:

"Jude share money this period o"

Paul Okoye speaks about his bond with Peter

Legit.ng had reported that as the feud between P-Square’s Paul and Peter Okoye and their elder brother, Jude, continues to generate reactions, an old interview featuring Paul Okoye had resurfaced online.

In the interview on Teju Babyface’s show, Paul recalled a striking incident in which his nose reportedly began bleeding at home while Peter was being beaten on a football field.

Paul also made a surprising revelation about Peter’s role in the P-Square brand, a comment that had resurfaced amid their ongoing family rift and sparked fresh reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng