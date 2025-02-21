President Bola Tinubu has commended former military President Ibrahim Babangida for admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993

Tinubu made the commendation at the launching of the former military leader's autobiography in Abuja on Thursday, February 20

At the book launch, Tinubu commended the former military leader for his contributions to Nigeria's history and development

President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday in Abuja, said former military President Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida showed unusual courage and patriotism by admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993.

The President, who was the Special Guest of Honour at the launch of Babangida’s autobiography, ” A Journey in Service,” and the fundraising for the IBB Presidential Library Project, saluted the former leader’s contribution to the country's history and development.

Babangida confirmed Abiola won 2023 election

General Babangida confirmed for the first time in 32 years that Chief Abiola had won the historic June 12 election based on collated results.

The annulment was a watershed moment in Nigeria’s democratic history, precipitating a political crisis and hastened his exit from power. President Tinubu said the former leader’s admission about Abiola’s victory will help to set the records properly. He said:

“I am glad about the revelation of June 12. My General, we will not forget to pray for you. I listened to you carefully. I am not here to read a speech. I am here to pay homage.

“Let me say thank you for everything, for who you are, what you are, and how you have contributed to the history of this great country.’

When did Babangida rule Nigeria?

Babangida served as Nigeria’s leader from August 1985 to August 1993. President Tinubu said he will continue to do his best for the country by making tough decisions to reposition the economy.

He called on Nigerians to refocus their time, energy, and resources on building the country that remains their home and be more mindful of changes in global migration laws that could impede their dreams of a better life.

President Tinubu thanked Gen. Babangida for his foresight in ensuring Nigeria's private sector's growth. He said:

“Without you, people like me will not be in politics. I thank you for your progressive revolution. You said you wanted young, brilliant people in politics. We met you in Dodan Barracks. You inspired some of us. And when you look at the programme today, the names of bankers and many of us here today for this library project are all because they believe in the visionary Babangida. Thank you for what you are.”

Tinubu reveals how Babangida inspired him

