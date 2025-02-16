Lawal cautions that President Tinubu risks losing in 2027 unless he takes urgent steps to regain northern voters' trust

Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has cautioned that President Bola Tinubu risks losing the 2027 election unless he takes deliberate steps to regain the trust of northern voters.

Lawal, who was once a close ally of Tinubu but has since become a vocal critic, argued that the President's policies have contributed to worsening economic conditions, particularly in the North, fueling discontent among citizens.

“If he wants to win re-election, he must prioritize policies that ease the hardship Nigerians are facing. The country, especially the North, is struggling under his leadership. He needs to listen to the concerns of the people,” Lawal said in an interview.

He further claimed that dissenting voices in the region were being suppressed.

“When people speak up about their suffering, they are met with hostility. His government is cracking down on young people who are simply expressing their frustrations. This approach is only adding to the resentment,” he added.

Mounting pressure from the North

Lawal’s comments come amid growing opposition from influential figures in northern Nigeria, including Bauchi state Governor Bala Mohammed and the Arewa Consultative Forum, The Punch reported.

Legit.ng reports that these leaders have expressed dissatisfaction with Tinubu’s administration, arguing that the North has been sidelined.

Tensions escalated after the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, warned northern politicians against pursuing presidential ambitions in 2027.

Many northern politicians viewed this as an attempt to silence alternative voices within the party.

Ex-SGF speaks on possibility of Tinubu facing 'Jonathan's treatment'

When asked whether Tinubu could suffer the same fate as former President Goodluck Jonathan—who lost re-election in 2015 after losing northern support—Lawal suggested that history could repeat itself, Vanguard reported.

“In 2015, Jonathan’s government spent huge sums of money trying to secure votes, but the people still rejected him. The North is known for making political decisions based on collective interest, not financial inducements,” he said.

Lawal suggested that if Tinubu fails to address the concerns of northern voters, he could face widespread opposition in 2027.

“The signs are already there. If the people are not happy, no amount of money will change their minds. 2027 will be a defining moment,” he concluded.

With political tensions rising, analysts believe President Tinubu still has time to address grievances and implement policies that will restore confidence in his leadership.

How he navigates these challenges in the coming months could determine his political fate in 2027.

