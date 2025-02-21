Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

Ahead of the 2027 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People's Party (NNPP) in the 2023 election, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, has boasted that the party will defeat other political parties in the country.

As reported on Friday, February 21, by Vanguard, the assurance of the NNPP producing the next president of the country 'is clear' if the process is free and fair.

Speaking on Thursday, February 20, at the Bolingo Hotel in Abuja during the party’s 8th national executive council (NEC) meeting, Senator Kwankwaso criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). The former governor and one-time minister accused the ruling party of worsening poverty in the country, stressing that Nigerians were experiencing unprecedented hardship.

The NNPP leader, who urged Nigerians to consider their struggles and give the NNPP a chance to lead the nation, said:

“We are all aware of the difficulties the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) are facing.

"If there is a free and fair election in this country, the NNPP will defeat the APC, PDP, and other parties.”

2027: Ganduje under fire

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, director of non-governmental organisations (NGOs) of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), criticised Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the APC, over his call on the north to bury any ambition of contesting against President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Abdul-Azeez described Ganduje’s argument as “worrisome”, adding that all eligible candidates have the right to contest for any political office without fear of intimidation or coercion.

Source: Legit.ng