Pep Guardiola is reportedly set to leave Manchester City after Sunday’s final Premier League match

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refused to comment directly, saying he would wait for an official announcement

Guardiola’s possible exit comes as Manchester City remain locked in a tight Premier League title race with Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has reacted cautiously to growing reports that Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City at the end of the season, as the Premier League title race reaches its final stretch.

The news emerged while the North London club were grinding out a 1-0 win over Burnley at the Emirates Stadium, a result that tightened their grip at the top of the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola is expected to leave Manchester City at the end of the season after 10 years in charge. Photo by Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Although no official confirmation has come from Manchester City or Guardiola himself, reports from Sky Sports suggest the Spaniard is preparing to step down after their final league fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday, May 24.

Title race drama adds to Guardiola uncertainty

The timing of Guardiola’s exit rumours has added another layer of tension to an already intense title battle.

Man City remain firmly in contention for the Premier League crown, but their fate is not in their own hands heading into the final matches.

Guardiola’s side have already secured the Carabao Cup and FA Cup this season, with the latter coming after a 1-0 win over Chelsea at Wembley.

That victory marked Guardiola’s 20th trophy with Man City since arriving in 2016, underlining the scale of his impact at the club.

Despite the speculation, Guardiola recently brushed off questions about his future, responding simply: “What rumours?”

Still, reports throughout the season have suggested this campaign could be his final chapter at the Etihad.

Arteta keeps focus on football, not speculation

Speaking after Arsenal’s win, Arteta refused to be drawn into the growing noise around his former mentor, The Standard reports.

Mikel Arteta has reacted to reports that Pep Guardiola is set to leave Manchester City this week. Photo by NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

“I cannot comment on that. I think the day that he makes the decision to stay or leave, then we can comment,” he said.

The Arsenal manager worked under Guardiola at Manchester City for over three years, learning much of his tactical approach during that period.

Arteta has often spoken about the influence Guardiola had on his coaching career, but insisted this moment is not the time for reflection.

With Arsenal still fighting for the Premier League title, Arteta made it clear his focus remains firmly on results rather than headlines.

Man City identifies Guardiola’s possible replacement

The uncertainty around Guardiola’s future has also sparked speculation about possible replacements, with reports linking former assistant Enzo Maresca as a potential candidate.

For now, Man City continue their pursuit of the title, with a crucial trip to Bournemouth next on the calendar.

A win there would push the race to the final day, keeping the pressure firmly on Arsenal.

But as the season edges toward its conclusion, attention is increasingly drifting away from the pitch and toward what could be the end of an era at Man City.

Guardiola to leave Man City after 10 years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Guardiola is set to end his iconic spell at Manchester City this summer, bringing down the curtain on one of the most dominant managerial eras in Premier League history.

The Spanish tactician is expected to step down after City’s final league game of the season against Aston Villa on Sunday, despite previously insisting he still had one more year left on his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Source: Legit.ng