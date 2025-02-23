Former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's recent association with ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar is fueling speculation about a possible political shift ahead of the 2027 elections

PDP National Youth Group spokesperson Dare Glintstone Akinniyi revealed that El-Rufai’s growing ties with the opposition bigwigs including Atiku, could affect President Bola Tinubu's re-election bid

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, Akinniyi likened El-Rufai’s current moves to the role played by FCT minister Nyesom Wike in supporting the ruling APC from within the opposition

Amid early moves by the north ahead of 2027, Dare Glintstone Akinniyi, spokesperson of the PDP National Youth Group, has explained the possible outcome of the former governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai's recent link-up with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

2027: El-Rufai’s moves could affect Tinubu’s re-election

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, February 23, Akinniyi explained how El-Rufai took the battle to the northern region in 2023 to ensure President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election but was abandoned by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-ruling government.

Buttressing his point, the PDP chieftain maintained that El-Rufai is instrumental to the shift of power in 2023 and the reverse might be the case in 2027.

Akinniyi likened El-Rufai's latest moves to the minister of the Federal Capital (FCT) Nyesom Wike's bromance with Tinubu's government, adding that with that possibility, "Atiku is closer to being president in 2027."

The PDP chieftain told Legit.ng that:

"For observers of time, El-Rufai was very instrumental in the shift of power to South for Bola Tinubu to clinch the Presidential ticket. He took the fight to the North and embarked on a campaign of balance, even to the point of going against the conviction of Ex-President Muhammadu Buhari. His voice favoured President Tinubu and he was subsequently abandoned and cut-off.

"El-Rufai's link up with major opposition leaders is a new feather to the battle ahead and I think Atiku Abubakar is closer to being President than President Tinubu being re-elected.

"I wondered why people choose to attack El-Rufai for the same thing Wike did and is still doing. We have seen from what Wike started in 2022, that you can be in a party and work against your party form within and there won't be consequences.

"Of course, El-Rufai is in APC and currently working with opposition parties to oust his party from power, the same way Wike is in PDP and working to keep APC in power. With the way I am seeing the game, El-Rufai might move to another party before the end of 2026."

2027: "APC govs, El-Rufai might work for Atiku's presidency"

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the former Kaduna state governor Nasir El-Rufai was recently captured in a video praising former Vice President Atiku about his impact on economic development under Olusegun Obasanjo's administration.

This happened weeks after El-Rufai criticised of the former vice president, particularly his attack on him in 2016.

El-Rufai, who recently criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling APC, noted that Atiku, who was the vice president to Obasanjo, was responsible for most of the privatisation of the national assets.

In an interview with Legit.ng on Sunday, the PDP chieftain said:

"There have been major discussions underground and it's possible to have some APC governors join forces with El-Rufai and Atiku Abubakar. I might not be sure of their numbers but definitely they are not less than two from the North. In 2027, we might have a repeat of 2015.

"Today, a larger percentage of APC stakeholders are disappointed in the way the country is and they are waiting for the opposition parties to get their acts together and there will be massive defections to the PDP.

"The pending implosion in APC will be massive to the point that Nigerians won't have any other alternatives than to abandon them."

2027: El-Rufai meets with Kaduna state PDP excos

In another development, Legit.ng reported that El-Rufai, held a closed-door meeting with PDP leaders in Kaduna, fueling rumors of a potential defection ahead of the 2027 elections.

Nigerians have reacted strongly on social media, with some believing El-Rufai’s move is politically motivated against Kaduna Governor Uba Sani, while others see it as a strategic shift.

The Tinubu administration, through adviser Daniel Bwala, has accused El-Rufai of attempting to destabilize the APC, escalating tensions within the ruling party.

