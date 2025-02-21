The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, launched its campaign for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) commended the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu, and Governor Nasir Idris for the massive turnout

The Spokesman of the Network, Hon. Ahmed Yahaya, said the ruling APC is widely accepted in Kebbi state because of Bagudu and Idris

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Kebbi state - The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; and Governor Nasir Idris, have been commended for the mammoth turnout at the political rally in Kebbi State, for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) said the impressive turnout was a result of the good works of President Tinubu, and the goodwill of the leaders of the state.

Renewed Hope Ambassadors say President Bola Tinubu and Governor Nasir Idris's performances make campaigns easier for their return. Photo credit: Atiku Bagudu/Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Nasir Idris

Source: Facebook

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors were responsible for massive campaigns for Tinubu across the country in the 2023 Presidential election.

The group stated this after the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kebbi State, on Wednesday, February 19, 2025, launched its campaign for the re-election of President Tinubu and Governor Idris ahead of the 2027 elections.

The mega rally, tagged “We Stand with Tinubu and Kauran Gwandu,” was held at the township stadium in Birnin Kebbi.

Speaking at the event, Senator Bagudu said both President Tinubu and Governor Idris deserved a second term based on their performances in less than two years in office.

The Spokesman of the Network, Hon. Ahmed Yahaya, said the rally shows that "APC is the party to beat, any day, anytime".

Yahaya stated this in a press statement issued on Friday, February 21, 2025 and made available to Legit.ng

"We have said this repeatedly that, any Governor who performs well in the office, will make campaigns easier for his return or the return of his party.

"The foundation for the overwhelming support given to APC in Kebbi State was laid by His Excellency, Atiku Bagudu while he was the Governor. His good works and legacies are still there to speak for him."

A mega rally, tagged “We Stand with Tinubu and Kauran Gwandu,” was held at the township stadium in Birnin Kebbi. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Yahaya added that through Bagudu President Tinubu’s administration was able to allocate multi-billion naira projects to the state, in both the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years.

He said by the time Tinubu’s government would be 4 years, Kebbi state would have been transformed.

“In less than two years, President Tinubu, through the effort of the Minister, has initiated several people-oriented projects in Kebbi State."

The group further stressed that, with projects worth over 600 billion in just 2 years, the people of the state would have no option but to pray continually for the President Tinubu and Governor Idris government to succeed.

June 12: How Tinubu reacted to Babangida's confession

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu commended former military President Ibrahim Babangida for admitting that late M.K.O. Abiola won the June 12 election in 1993.

Tinubu made the commendation at the launching of the former military leader's autobiography in Abuja on Thursday, February 20.

At the book launch, Tinubu commended the former military leader for his contributions to Nigeria's history and development.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng