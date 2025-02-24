PDP crisis has taken a fresh twist as the Progressives Pillars revealed the reason FCT minister Nyesom Wike is angry with Atiku Abubakar and other top chieftains of the party

Samuel Obande, leader of the group, defended Wike's action so far and asserted that the FCT minister is the key to the party’s survival even as he is been accused of anti-party activities

Obande spoke after the south-south zone of the PDP re-elected Dan Orbih, an ally of Wike, as its chairman

The Progressives Pillars, a group in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said that Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is fighting to keep the party from “vampires”.

PDP group speaks on Wike's actual grouse with top party chieftains, including Atiku. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Atiku Abubakar

Wike is protecting PDP - PDP Progressives Pillars

Recall that on Saturday, February 22, the south-south zone of the PDP re-elected Dan Orbih, an ally of Wike, as its chairman, but Debo Ologunagba, PDP spokesperson, disowned the congress, insisting the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party was not involved in the exercise.

This had led to further polarisation of the opposition party as different factions attempts to take control of the party structure.

Speaking after a meeting on Saturday in Abuja, Samuel Obande, leader of the group, commended Wike for his commitment to the growth and continual formidable existence of the PDP.

Obande said Wike has done outstandingly well in uniting the party and bringing together all discordant tunes.

He described Wike as a straightforward leader capable of bringing the PDP out from its present quagmire.

“We commend his steadfastness and consistent unquantifiable financial contributions and his sacrifice in fostering the growth of the party and enhancing trust, team play, inclusivity and in building confidence along all strata of the party,” Obande said.

“Wike is not a pretender and cannot be fooled by the desperate undertakers who want to sell the PDP or take it to its early grave.

“We believe that all these are eloquent verifiable evidence of his commitment and unambiguous goodwill and clear intentions to see the PDP back on its feet again against the false judgment of gainsayers and enemies of the party.

“We wonder why despite all that the FCT minister is doing for the PDP, some distractor and mischief makers, are still hell bent on not only pulling him down but instigating campaigns of calumny aimed at destabilizing the fragile unity of the PDP. Describing them as vampires who must be kept away from the party.”

Tensions rise in PDP as factions battle for control

As reported by The Cable, the group said it is also in support of Samuel Anyanwu, the embattled PDP national secretary.

Obande said the group is seeking the face of God and his intervention through prayers for Anyanwu.

Legit.ng recalled that Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, said Nyesom Wike, is yet to recover from his defeat during the presidential primary of the PDP in 2022.

He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to the party's defeat in the 2023 presidential election.

PDP crisis: Wike's camp makes fresh permutation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP national secretary seat became more heated as Anyanwu, an ally of Wike wrote to the Supreme Court.

Anyanwu, who is standing as the national secretary by appeal court restraining order, said he wrote to the Supreme Court because of his love for the party.

The embattled PDP national secretary was asking the apex court to speed up its judgment on the crisis that was rocking his seat.

