Nigerian work permit processing times have increased to 17 weeks, representing a one week rise from the previous update and eight weeks above January levels

Visitor visa applications from Nigeria rose to 51 days, extending waiting periods for travellers seeking entry into Canada

While some immigration streams improved, Nigerian applicants continued to face longer timelines in key categories

Nigerians seeking visas and work permits to Canada will face longer waiting periods in several key immigration categories, according to the latest processing time update released by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

The June 2026 figures show a mixed picture across Canada's immigration system. While some programmes recorded faster processing times, Nigerian applicants experienced setbacks in areas such as visitor visas and work permits.

Nigerian applicants are facing longer waiting periods for Canadian work permit approvals. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

How are Nigerian applicants affected?

IRCC's latest data indicates that visitor visa applications from Nigeria now take an average of 51 days to process. That represents an increase of three days from the previous update and is 11 days higher than the figure recorded earlier in the year.

Work permit applications also moved in an unfavourable direction for Nigerians. Processing times rose by one week to 17 weeks, making Nigeria one of the countries experiencing longer waits in this category. Compared with January, the timeline has increased by eight weeks.

Study permit processing remained relatively stable for Nigerian students. Applications currently take about six weeks, although that is still one week longer than the processing period recorded at the start of the year.

Which Canadian visa categories improved?

Despite the challenges facing some Nigerian applicants, several immigration streams showed notable progress.

Super visas, which allow parents and grandparents of Canadian citizens and permanent residents to visit for extended periods, improved slightly for Nigerians. Processing times dropped to 34 days.

Canada's immigration authorities report mixed results across several visa and residency categories.. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The broader immigration system also recorded gains in other categories. Processing times for inland work permits fell to 186 days, while the Atlantic Immigration Program registered one of the most significant improvements, cutting waiting periods by 12 months to 26 months.

Provincial Nominee Program streams also posted modest improvements, with both Express Entry and non-Express Entry pathways recording shorter timelines.

Where are the biggest delays?

One of the most striking developments involved citizenship certificates. Processing times climbed sharply to 15 months as the application queue expanded significantly.

Family sponsorship categories also became slower in several streams, while visitor record extensions continued to face lengthy delays.

The latest figures suggest Canada's immigration system is making progress in some areas but remains under pressure in others. For Nigerians planning to relocate, study or work in Canada, the new timelines underline the importance of submitting complete applications and preparing for possible delays before receiving a decision.

Canada introduces new immigration, asylum rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canada has rolled out far-reaching changes to its immigration and asylum framework that will affect Nigerians and other foreign nationals seeking protection, study, or work opportunities in the country.

The reforms follow the passage of Bill C-12, officially titled the Strengthening Canada’s Immigration System and Borders Act, which received royal assent on March 26, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng