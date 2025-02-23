Senator Ned Nwoko has rejected Governor Sheriff Oborevwori's Land Cruiser vehicle and N10 million monthly offer

Delta state - Senator Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North in the 10th National Assembly, said he won’t accept a Land Cruiser vehicle and N10 million monthly offer from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State.

Nwoko said Governor Oborevwori should use the money to improve the lives of the people and not for self-interest.

According to Leadership, Nwoko made this known while speaking at Idumuje Ugboko, Anicha North local government area of the State.

Legit.ng reports that Nwoko is the chairman of the Senate Committee on Reparations and Repatriation and the Senate Ad-hoc Committee investigating Crude Oil Theft in the Niger Delta.

The federal lawmaker said Governor Oborevwori ‘s offerings were not directly beneficial to his constituents.

“I am dissatisfied with the offer. I won’t accept the offer of a Land Cruiser and N10 million monthly from the governor. The funds should be used for the people rather than for self-interest. My primary goal as a Senator is to improve the lives of my constituents,”

Nwoko accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of self-perpetuation in power, which deprived the people of Delta State of real political competition.

The newly joined All Progressives Congress (APC) senator declared that the 25-year reign of the PDP in Delta State will come to an end in the 2027 general elections.

He further accused PDP leaders of prioritising their personal interests and power retention over the well-being of the people.

He alleged that the PDP has been holding Delta State “hostage” for a quarter of a century.

According to Nwoko, Delta State had failed to experience the necessary development for meaningful economic growth.

He stated that the PDP’s control of the oil-rich state had left the people with no choice but to endure stagnation.

“Imagine 25 years of PDP in Delta; there has been no competition. For them, it’s business as usual,”

He contrasted the situation in Delta State with the political practices in the United States, where power alternates between parties to ensure progress.

Nwoko vowed to end the “slavery” in Delta State after he found an alternative platform in the APC.

Senate confirms Senator Nwoko's defection to APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian Senate confirmed the defection of Senator Nwoko to the ruling APC.

Senator Nwoko had resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) before he was welcomed to the ruling APC.

According to Nwoko, the current crisis rocking the PDP poses a threat to his political career and aspirations.

