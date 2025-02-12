The PDP National Disciplinary Committee has clarified its decision not to invite Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, who is the leader of the committee, explained how members were invited and queried as part of the move to resolve the PDP internal crisis

Ikimi insisted that the committee only acts on submitted petitions, not newspaper reports or speculations in the polity

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were not invited by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Disciplinary Committee because there were no petitions against them.

PDP disciplinary committee clears air on Atiku, Wike's absence

The chairman of the Committee, High Chief Tom Ukimi, made this known in a statement released to the press on Wednesday, February 12.

Flanked by 10 committee members, the Committee Secretary, Chief Eyitayo Jegede Hon Patrick Ifo and two Ex-Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano) and Sam Egwu (Ebonyi) also confirmed the development in a chat with reporters at Legacy House in Abuja on Wednesday.

As reported by The Nation, Ikimi also explained that the Committee’s review was not time-bound and petitioners may ask for it to look into matters dating back to 2015.

“Whether acts were committed against the party in 2015, 2019, 2020 or any other year, we can do nothing about them except there are petitions sent to this committee’ this committee does not write petitions, we only attend to petitions that are sent to us.

“So, if there’s no petition against somebody, we are not going to do anything about it because that is not our business; I’m not out here to write petitions or deal with what is seen in newspapers,” Ikimi said.

Meanwhile, the PDP National Disciplinary Committee, is responsible for handling internal disputes within the party, has confirmed that Atiku Abubakar and Nyesom Wike were not invited

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tom Ikimi, leads the party’s committee in questioning members on Wednesday (today) as part of efforts in resolving the crisis that had bedeviled the leading opposition party in the country.

