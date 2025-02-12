Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Umuahia, Abia state - The BoT Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adolphus Wabara, has been suspended for endorsing Sunday Ude-Okoye as the party’s national secretary instead of Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

Wabara was suspended by PDP members in the Abia state chapter believed to be loyalists of FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Wabara preferred Ude-Okoye as the PDP national secretary instead of Senator Anyanwu, an ally of Wike.

As reported by The Punch, multiple sources within the PDP National Working Committee confirmed the story, stating that Wabara was suspended for endorsing Ude-Okoye as the party’s secretary.

However, the PDP Abia state chairman, Abraham Amah, disagreed with the report, stating that Wabara was suspended for allegedly endorsing Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, for a second term.

Wabara was said to have endorsed the Labour Party (LP) governor just five months into his administration in October 2023.

Amah cited a memo from the PDP state treasurer, Chizurum Kalu, wherein he called for Wabara’s suspension over unfounded statements.

He stated this while announcing Wabara’s suspension to the State Executive Committee in Umuahia on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Amah urged the State Executive Committee to invoke the relevant sections of the party’s constitution, particularly Sections 57, 58, and 59 on the BoT chairman.

He said it is important to ensure discipline among party members across the board, irrespective of status.

“According to the memo tendered by the state treasurer, the BOT chairman was accused of endorsing Governor Alex Otti for a second tenure, an action the memo outlined was inimical to the party.

“In moving a motion that was seconded by the state Organising Secretary, Obinna Okey, the state treasurer requested that the BOT chairman be debarred from holding any party office and as well suspended as the BOT chairman.”

PDP crisis: Wike's camp makes fresh permutation

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the PDP national secretary seat became more heated as Anyanwu, an ally of Wike wrote to the Supreme Court.

Anyanwu, who is standing as the national secretary by appeal court restraining order, said he wrote to the Supreme Court because of his love for the party.

The embattled PDP national secretary was asking the apex court to speed up its judgment on the crisis that was rocking his seat.

