Dele Momodu has voiced concerns about the crisis rocking the PDP and how FCT minister Nyesom Wike contributed to it

In a trending interview, Momodu claimed Wike is yet to recover from his defeat in the 2022 PDP presidential primary

He added that Atiku Abubakar's victory in the PDP primaries, with 371 votes, left Wike really disappointed, contributing to PDP's defeat in the 2023 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Dele Momodu, publisher of Ovation Magazine, said Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is yet to recover from his defeat during the presidential primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2022.

Dele Momodu speaks on PDP crisis, Wike's anger. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS, Dele Momodu

Source: Facebook

Recall that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar won the primary election after polling 371 votes to outpace Wike, his closest rival, who secured 237 votes.

Wike and four PDP governors formed the G5 group to oppose Atiku’s victory at the 2023 presidential election.

The G5 were believed to have contributed to the PDP’s defeat in the presidential poll, with the situation further escalating into a prolonged crisis within the party.

Momodu: Wike's anger over loss of presidential ticket to Atiku

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV, Momodu said Wike was disappointed because he failed to secure the party’s presidential ticket.

“The first issue was that he (Wike) lost the primary in 2022 to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and since then, it seems he’s not been able to get over such disappointment,” Momodu said.

”Because Wike was so sure that he was going to get the ticket and he was going to be the next president of Nigeria.

”So, he was pained and that’s natural. Anyone who has ever lost anything in life would always feel very bad. So you can’t hold him for that.

“We expected that as months climbed over months, that he would get over it. But, he never got over it.”

The Cable confirmed the report in its publication on Wednesday October 16.

