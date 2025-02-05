The PDP national secretary seat has become more heated as Samuel Anyanwu, an ally of Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, wrote to the Supreme Court

Anyanwu, who is standing as the national secretary by appeal court restraining order, said he wrote to the Supreme Court because of his love for the party

The embattled PDP national secretary was asking the apex court to speed up its judgment on the crisis that was rocking his seat

The legal battle over the national secretary position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has taken a fresh dimension as Samuel Anyanwu, an ally of Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) wrote to the Supreme Court to demand the acceleration of the suit.

In the letter, which was sent to the Supreme Court in Abuja dated January 29, the embattled PDP secretary requested the accelerated hearing, adding that the seat was very crucial to the PDP and that it has been entangled in crisis recently.

Nyesom Wike's ally has written to Supreme Court to fast-track its judgment as Bala Mohammed-led governor forums has taken side Photo Credit: @GovWike. @SenBalaMohammed

Source: Twitter

How PDP national secretary crisis started

Recall that the leading opposition party's leadership crisis has been intensified in the 2023 when the South Zone of the PDP nominated Sunday Ude-Okoye to replace Anyanwu. This was because Anyanwu contested for the Imo governorship election.

However, the Court of Appeal judgment on December 20, 2024, favoured Ude-Okoye, while another Court of Appeal in Abuja issued a restraining order on January 27, 2025. The restraining order allowed Anyanwu to remain in the position until the verdict of the Supreme Court.

The Punch reported that Anyanwu confirmed the request on Tuesday, February 4, adding that he made the move because of his commitment to the peace and progress of the party.

Reacting to the PDP Board of Trustees called for an emergency meeting to address the latest development in the crisis. The meeting is scheduled to be held in Abuja today, Wednesday, February 5.

When did the PDP crisis start?

There has been major internal wrangling with the PDP shortly after the 2023 presidential election, leading to instability within the leading opposition party. The development has brought major division within the party and getting solutions to the internal crisis the conflict to the challenges.

Umar Damagum, the PDP acting chairman, has been criticised by party members by some party members. He was being blamed for the PDP crisis. The PDP chairman took over from Iyorchia Ayu, the former national chairman who was removed by the court over his failure to implement necessary reform. His removal added to the leadership crisis.

The national secretary tussle has further escalated the leadership crisis rocking the party, and it has taken a new dimension following several abortive moves for reconciliation.

How Wike, Fubara act during meeting with Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu met with the two gladiators in the Rivers state political crisis during the week, but the matter was not discussed afterwards.

The gladiators are FCT Minister Nyesom Wike and Rivers State Governor Siminalayi, but they were said they never exchanged greetings during the meeting.

A source within the presidency disclosed that Wike only attended the meeting after the commissioning of some projects and left for duties.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng