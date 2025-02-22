Osun State electoral commission chairman Hashim Abioye has alleged that the police have been arresting OSSIEC officials on election duty

Abioye, in a viral video, also alleged that the police have sealed off the head office of the commission without any court order

According to the OSSIEC chairman, the police action led to the delay in distributing electoral materials to the polling units and made it impossible for them to provide identification tags to journalists

Hashim Abioye, the chairman of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC), has accused the Nigeria Police Force of arresting the electoral body's staff who are on duty in the local government elections across the state.

The electoral body chairman made the claim in a trending video on social media on Saturday, February 22.

Osun electoral chairman commended residents

Abioye, who commended the people of the state for coming out to participate in the exercise, appealed to the media over the failure of the commission to provide accreditation materials.

He noted that their inability was because the police had sealed off the head office of OSSIEC, where the materials were being kept.

The OSSIEC chairman also claimed that the reason why electoral material did not arrive early in some places was because the police arrested some officials of the electoral body who were transporting the election material. He added that new materials have been deployed and voting has now commenced.

His statement reads in part:

“Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force have arrested staff of the commission who are on election duty across the state."

See the video of the OSSIEC chairman's allegation here:

Controversies on Osun election

There have been controversies on the ongoing local government election in Osun State. The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, has warned that the election would be illegal following a Court of Appeal ruling that reinstated the sacked local government chairmen.

The AGF subsequently urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to cancel the election to avoid legal friction but the governor insisted that the election would be held and assured protection of life and properties in the state.

Following the AGF's advice, the police withdrew from the exercise and advised the state government to comply with the court order and the advice of the AGF.

Adeleke speaks on election day

Speaking on election day, Governor Adeleke, who cast his vote in Ede, his hometown, said the exercise has been peaceful and urged the people of the state to come out and cast their votes for leadership at the grassroots.

The governor also denied making any remarks against President Bola Tinubu and commended him for upholding the rule of law, which allowed his government to conduct the local government elections in the state.

Osun electoral commission denied military invasion

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Osun State Electoral Commission has dismissed the rumour that its office was besieged by Nigerian military personnel.

Sadiat Isiaka, the spokesperson for OSSIEC, in a statement on Tuesday, described the report as fake news and urged the public to dismiss it.

According to OSSIEC, the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22, will still be held and urged the public to come out in masses and participate.

