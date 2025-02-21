Osun: Gov Adeleke Neglects FG, Orders Local Government To Hold Election Tomorrow
- Despite national-level opposition, Governor Ademola Adeleke insists that the Osun local government elections will proceed as scheduled under OSSIEC’s supervision
- The governor reaffirmed his commitment to democratic principles, urging all stakeholders to respect due process and avoid illegal interference
- Adeleke emphasized that the election would accelerate grassroots development and urged citizens to maintain peace throughout the process
Osogbo, Osun state – Despite controversy surrounding the process, Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke has affirmed that the local government elections will proceed as planned on Saturday, February 22, under the supervision of the Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC).
Adeleke insists elections will hold
Governor Adeleke made this declaration on Friday while receiving a delegation of civil society organizations in the state to observe the elections.
In a statement issued via X, signed by Mallam Olawale Rasheed, spokesperson to the state Governor, expressed confidence in the readiness of both the voters and the electoral body.
“Our people are prepared for elections tomorrow. They yearn to have their choices as chairmen and councillors,” Adeleke said.
He further commended OSSIEC for what he described as an impressive level of preparation.
“OSIEC has done a marvelous preparatory job, according to reports at my disposal. Several political parties are participating, and I believe there will be a level playing field for all to test their popularity with the masses,” he stated.
Governor addresses controversy
The decision to hold the election has been met with opposition in some quarters, particularly at the national level.
However, Governor Adeleke maintained that democracy is governed by the rule of law and dismissed any attempt to obstruct the electoral process.
“My advice to all parties, including local and national stakeholders, is to abide by democratic norms. As for me and my people, we stand by the rule of law, not illegal self-help,” he asserted.
Calls for peaceful conduct
Governor Adeleke assured that the election would usher in accelerated development at the grassroots level and urged citizens to remain peaceful throughout the process.
“Election is going to hold, and the outcome will fast-track development at the local level. I urge our people to remain peaceful. Osun is a truly peaceful state,” he said.
The election is expected to take place across all local government areas in Osun State, with multiple political parties participating in the contest.
