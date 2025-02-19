The Osun State Electoral Commission has dismissed the rumour that its office was besieged by Nigerian military personnel

Sadiat Isiaka, the spokesperson for OSSIEC, in a statement on Tuesday, described the report as fake news and urged the public to dismiss

According to OSSIEC, the local government election scheduled for Saturday, February 22, will still be held and urged the public to come out in masses and participate

The Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSSIEC) has denied the claim that its premises were sealed by the personnel of the Nigerian military.

OSSIEC made this known in a statement by Sadiat Isiaka, the information officer of the commission and made it available to journalists in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday, February 18.

OSSIEC reacted to office taken by military personnel

The statement was the commission's response to the circulating rumour on social media that the OSSIEC office at the state capital has been sealed by soldiers.

The commission assured that the local government elections in the state which have been scheduled for Saturday, February 22, would not be shifted. It noted that wrong information should not be allowed to stop people from taking part in the election.

It urged the people of the state to disregard the report as unsubstantial, adding that its premises were well-secured and safe. It cited the heavy presence of the inter-agency security operatives present at the premises.

LG: unrest in Osun over council leadership

This is coming amid the political unrest in the state. On Monday, February 17, a crisis erupted across the local governments in the state as the reinstated local government chairmen moved to resume their respective offices.

The resuming chairmen are acting on the ruling of the Court of Appeal which returned them to the offices. They were all members of the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, they were confronted by the chairmen Governor Ademola Adeleke had appointed to see to the council's affairs.

However, the confrontation led to a gun battle between the APC and Governor Adeleke of the Peoples Democratic Party, leading to the death of many members and leaders of the political parties.

How many people died in the Osun LG crisis

According to the police, no less than six people died in the violent event while the security force condemned the act. Governor Adeleke in a tweet on Monday, February 17, claimed that five PDP members died in the crisis.

Governor Adeleke then directed that all Osun residents, including politicians across party lines, desist from the local government as he ordered that all the councils should be locked and security agencies should take charge of the premises.

On the other hand, one of the returned chairmen and chairman of the Irewole local government area of the APC in the state, Remi Abbas, was brutally killed in the attack.

Adeleke asked Tinubu to caution his nephew

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to warn his nephew.

Ademola accused Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola of planning to cause mayhem starting Monday, February 17, 2025.

The governor alleged that Oyetola issued illegal directives to security operatives because he is the nephew of President Tinubu.

